Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 27 Hall of Fame leaks.

EA Sports FC 27 Hall of Fame leaks. Key Update: Early leaks suggest EA is actively testing a new rarity for certain legendary players.

Early leaks suggest EA is actively testing a new rarity for certain legendary players. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: June 22, 2026.

June 22, 2026. Quick Answer: While EA Sports has not released an official list, multiple prominent leakers report that there will be a new Hall of Fame rarity in FC 27. Sturridge, Fellaini, and Balotelli are rumored to be some of the names that could be featured.

We're three or so months away from the release of FC 27 and probably a few less away from the full reveal.

Leaks have already begun to surface, hinting at ICONs, new point-based SBCs, holographic cards, and the return of the Collection Book and Alex Hunter.

Open World is also rumored to be added with the installment. So, there are a good number of new additions for EA to build the pre-release hype around.

Pair all of them with the "we're listening" narrative, and that'll be enough for the player base to fold.

We don't know how pre-release will go this time, but leaks continue to arrive.

Another fresh wave of them has pointed to the potential players for the new Hall of Fame rarity that are being tested for FC 27.

All New Leaked Hall of Fame Players in FC 27

Per leaks, here are all the players that are being tested for FC 27 as part of the new Hall of Fame rarity.

Jakub Błaszczykowski

Kostas Manolas

Hulk

Aiden McGeady

André Schürrle

Fredy Guarín

Hatem Ben Arfa

Adel Taarabt

Mario Balotelli

Marouane Fellaini

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Alexandre Pato

Daniel Sturridge

Jan Koller

Michael Carrick

Keep in mind these names are based on leaks. They have been generally spot-on, so you'll see most of these players, but none are guaranteed to make it to FC 27.

Of course, we will keep you updated if more players are leaked, as well as any official details.

FC 27 Hall of Fame Explained

Hall of Fame is leaked to be a new rarity in FC 27 that'll fit alongside ICONs and Heroes.

Players who were cult favorites and remembered for certain moments will be part of this new class.

From the looks of it, the rarity is reserved for players who are still well-known names in the world of football but didn't necessarily have a career that'd fetch them a Hero or ICON honour.

This means it'll sit below Heroes, in terms of card quality in the game.

That's everything about the new Hall of Fame rarity in FC 27 and the leaked players.