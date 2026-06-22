Primary Subject: Cameroon King Evolution in FC 26.

Cameroon King Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: A striker-focused upgrade path that pushes cards to 93 OVR and grants them Greats of the Game rarity.

A striker-focused upgrade path that pushes cards to 93 OVR and grants them Greats of the Game rarity. Status: Live (starts by June 29).

Live (starts by June 29). Quick Answer: The Cameroon King Evolution is a solid offensive boost, granting +30 to Finishing, Positioning, and Shot Power. While it provides excellent attacking PlayStyles, it is nothing too remarkable. Top choices include Rashford, Ronaldo, and Messi.

Cameroon King is a striker-focused Evolution in FC 26 and boosts all necessary attributes for the position.

There are some odd stat caps, but you get ICON Chem, as the Evolution changes the card's rarity to Greats of the Game.

For the right candidate, the upgrades can prove excellent.

Continue reading to know the best players for Cameroon King Evolution.

Best Players for Cameroon King Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five standout FC 26 players for Cameroon King are:

Marcus Rashford (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Cristiano Ronaldo (Time Warp, TOTY HM)

(Time Warp, TOTY HM) Lionel Messi (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Vinícius Jr. (Team of the Week, 91)

(Team of the Week, 91) Ousmane Dembele (Ultimate Scream)

Given that you get Quick Step+ and Low Driven Shot+ through the Evolution, the ideal players will be someone who already has Finesse Shot+.

The combination of two of the best shooting PS will make the strikers deadly. One other thing you need to keep in mind is passing PlayStyles.

While a striker won't need them as much as a midfielder or winger, you should have a decent number on them, especially if your formation has them more involved than an out-and-out goalscorer.

The Cameroon King Evolution does give some passing potential with base Tiki Taka. Still, if you want a complete forward, you should pick players with high passing stats like Rashford and Messi.

Is Cameroon King Evolution Worth Doing?

No, Cameroon King Evolution isn't worth focusing on.

It's not a bad upgrade and can result in some good cards, especially if you have a chain ready.

Unfortunately, the upgrades aren't remarkable, and there's a high chance of better Evos arriving soon.

Cameroon King Evolution Upgrades

The following are the requirements and upgrades for Cameroon King Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (93)

+15 (93) Acceleration: +15 (93)

+15 (93) Aggression: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Agility: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Balance: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Ball Control: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Curve: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Dribbling: +20 (94)

+20 (94) Finishing: +30 (97)

+30 (97) Jumping: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Long Shots: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Penalties: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Positioning: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Reactions: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Short Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Free Kick: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Shot Power: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Sprint Speed: +15 (94)

+15 (94) Stamina: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Strength: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Vision: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Volleys: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Composure: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +2 (4)

+2 (4) PlayStyles+: Quick Step, Low Driven Shot (3)

Quick Step, Low Driven Shot (3) PlayStyles: Press Proven, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Technical (8)

That's everything about Cameroon King Evolution in FC 26.