Primary Subject: FC 26 Wave Your Flag Evolution

FC 26 Wave Your Flag Evolution Key Update: A versatile, high-impact Evolution that boosts nearly all non-defensive face stats by +30, pushing cards to a 94 OVR.

A versatile, high-impact Evolution that boosts nearly all non-defensive face stats by +30, pushing cards to a 94 OVR. Status: Live (starts by June 28).

Live (starts by June 28). Quick Answer: Wave Your Flag is an excellent Evolution. While it offers no native PlayStyles, it grants "National Pride" rarity, enabling full PlayStyle customization via the PlayStyle Lab. Top choices include Mbappé, Carolin Simon, and Gilberto Silva.

Wave Your Flag Evolution in FC 26 is an interesting upgrade and a pretty good one too. It has no positional restrictions and provides no PlayStyles, but it gives your card a 94 rating with improvements in all face attributes except defense.

Don't worry about the PS. The Evolution turns the card into a National Pride rarity, the same as Season Pass players, which makes them eligible for free PS through PlayStyles Labs.

All that said, below are the best players for Wave Your Flag Evolution in FC 26.

Best players for Wave Your Flag Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports You can add further 2 PS+ and other base PS to Mbappé through PS Lab.

The five standout FC 26 players for Wave Your Flag Evolution are:

Kylian Mbappé (Gold)

(Gold) Carolin Simon (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Gilberto Silva (Prime Heroes)

(Prime Heroes) João Cancelo (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Micky van de Ven (Gold, Knockout Royalty) (Chain with other Evolutions for defense upgrades)

Looking at the upgrade, you'll likely rush to boost attackers like Kylian Mbappé, but the best use for this upgrade is on defensive players.

The Gold version of Kylian Mbappé does turn out absolutely excellent, and now you can add more PS to the card of your choosing. If you pick defensive players, however, you can build a crack card with all stats above 90.

Defense is the only attribute the Evolution does not increase, so using high-defense players like Carolin Simon will help them round out to an absolute bonkers level.

Because the requirement for Wave Your Flag is 91 overall, you can wait for the last few days to see if there is any other upgrade to further elevate the only low attribute in physical for Simon.

The same goes for any other player that will still have less than 90 on certain attributes.

Is Wave Your Flag Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Wave Your Flag Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. It is best used on your existing chains that need final touches or on cards that you want to add PS of your choosing.

Wave Your Flag Evolution Upgrade

The following are the requirements and upgrades for Wave Your Flag Evolution in FC 26:

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

UPGRADES

Overall: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Acceleration: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Agility: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Balance: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Ball Control: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Crossing: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Curve: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Dribbling: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Finishing: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Long Passing: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Long Shots: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Positioning: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Reactions: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Short Passing: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Shot Power: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Sprint Speed: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Stamina: +30

+30 Vision: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Volleys: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Composure: +30 (93)

That's everything about the Wave Your Flag Evolution in FC 26.