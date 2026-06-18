Primary Subject: FC 26 GotG SBC and Objective rewards.

FC 26 GotG SBC and Objective rewards. Key Update: Some of the most notable players have been leaked.

Some of the most notable players have been leaked. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: June 18, 2026.

June 18, 2026. Quick Answer: The Greats of the Game launch brings another batch of non-pack cards, including Luís Figo, Franco Baresi, and a new Showdown matchup centered on the upcoming World Cup fixture.

Greats of the Game is a one-squad promo in FC 26, bringing some of the greatest to ever do it. With the ongoing World Cup campaign, there's no better time to highlight legends who have defined an era on the international stage.

As with any other campaign, we will have SBCs and Objective releases alongside the main players. Continue reading to find out who will be available this time during the Greats of the Game promo.

All FC 26 Greats of the Game SBC & Objective Players

Per leaks, here are the most notable players that'll be released either as SBCs or as Objective rewards during the Greats of the Game promo:

GotG ICONs

Luís Figo

Franco Baresi

Gheorghe Hagi

Mario Kempes

Rivellino

GotG Heroes

Rafael Márquez

Landon Donovan

Active Players

Seko Fofana

Stephen Eustáquio

Zakaria El Ouahdi

Simon Banza

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Showdown SBC

Mathías Olivera vs. Pedro Porro (Uruguay vs. Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026)

Showdown SBC usually ends right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.

The Group H clash between Spain and Uruguay is scheduled for June 27. All four countries in the group are tied, as both fixtures ended in a draw.

Depending on how matchday 2 unfolds, this could be a crucial fixture for at least one team. Regardless, it will be an absolute belter to watch for neutrals.

Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they have been spot on, and we expect them to be correct this time as well, finer details may change.

The SBCs don't look all that exciting. But major ones are coming, and more may be part of the campaign

Given the schedule, they should arrive before June 26, 2026.

That's everything about the Greats of the Game SBC and Objective releases in FC 26.