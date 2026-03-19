Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 6 Evolution

FC 26 - Season 6 Evolution Key Update: There are 10 Evolutions across free and premium tracks this season, not counting the Make Your Idol chain.

There are 10 Evolutions across free and premium tracks this season, not counting the Make Your Idol chain. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Quick Answer: Season 6 has raised the max cap for Evolutions to 89. Some of the premium upgrades provide massive stat upgrades and let you add 3 PS+ to meta cards.

The Premium Season Pass for FC 26 continues its disappointing run, as almost none of them have been remarkable all year. While most rewards for Season 6 are forgettable, Evolutions in both free and premium tracks are strong.

Some of the Evolutions in the season now provide 3 PS+, and the overall restriction is now lifted to 89.

Continue reading to know all about the Evolutions in the Season 6 track of FC 26 and the best players.

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 6 Free Track and Best Players

Credit: EA Sports

New promos and SBCs will continue to drop every week throughout Season 6. That also means many new potential candidates will arrive.

Keeping that in mind, we have highlighted the general type of player that'll suit the upgrade the most.

Evolution (Max OVR) Level Upgrade (Cap) Suitable For Example Player Goal Machine (88) 8 +2 Finishing (90), +2 Long Shots (90), +2 Positioning (90) (Repeatable x5) Strikers and wingers with low shooting. Rafael Leão (Winter Wildcards), Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards ICON), Ronaldinho (Winter Wildcards ICON) Locked & Loaded (88) 25 +2 OVR, +4 Defending (90), +4 Physical (91), +6 Ball Control (90), +6 Curve (89), +6 Reactions (90), +6 Short Passing (92), +6 Vision (92), +6 Composure (90), Pinged Pass (9), Bruiser (9) Defenders, ideally fullbacks Fredrik Sjøvold (Star Performer), Ronald Araujo (Showdown Plus), Ferland Mendy (Knockout Royalty) Relentless+ (89) 27 Relentless+ (3) Fullbacks, players who you use to press a lot Best to skip this Evolution

The free track is primarily filled with Make Your Idol Evolutions. Check out our dedicated guide for the Make Your Idol chain to know all the details, including the best players.

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 6 Premium Track and Best Players

Credit: EA Sports

Evolution (Max OVR) Level Upgrade (Cap) Suitable For Example Player Dish 'em Out (89) 1 +1 OVR, +10 Curve (92), +10 Long Passing (92), +10 Def. Aware (91), +10 Vision (92), +10 Composure (91), Incisive Pass (9) CDM players with low passing Patrick Vieira (Winter Wildcards ICON), Ryan Gravenberch (Thunderstruck), Blaise Matuidi (Ultimate Scream Hero) Architect of Play (89) 4 Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Inventive, Whipped Pass (9) Any midfielder, ideally creative, who does not have the listed PS Best on any midfielders and playmakers Guardian of the Line (89) 10 Anticipate, Aerial Fortress, Block, Intercept, Jockey, Slide Tackle (9) Any midfielder, ideally a CB who does not have the listed PS Best on any CB and defenders. Sweep & Supply (89) 18 +2 OVR, +7 Passing (91), +7 Defending (91), Long Ball Pass (9), Intercept (9) CDMs or fullbacks, especially good on pace merchants who lack both passing and defending Fredrik Sjøvold (Star Performer), Alphonso Davies (Knockout Royalty), Ferland Mendy (Knockout Royalty) Roadrunner (89) 25 +2 OVR, +7 Pace (90), +7 Dribbling (91), Technical (9), Rapid (9) Attackers, particularly wingers low on pace and/or dribbling Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards ICON), Zico (Winter Wildcards ICON), Claudi Pina (Winter Wildcards) Up to Speed (89) 26 +2 OVR, +4 Pace (91), +4 Dribbling (91), +4 Curve (92), +8 Finishing (92), +8 Positioning (92), +4 Short Passing (92), +8 Shot Power (92), +8 Volleys (91), Low Driven Shot+ (2), Power Shot+ (2), Finesse Shot (9), Tiki Taka (9) Any attacker without Low Driven Shot and who has one existing good PS to not get Power Shot+, best suited for strikers Barbra Banda (Winter Wildcards), Rayan Cherki (Joga Bonito), Rasmus Højlund (TOTW, 87) Pinged Pass+ (90) 28 Pinged Pass+ (3) Midfielders, particularly CDMs Best on CDMs with existing defensive PS+, also good on CMs

Those are all the Season 6 Evolutions in the paid and free reward tracks of FC 26, and the best candidates for each of them.

Even if they are generally good, they're not quite as strong as the past few seasons. You can comfortably skip many of them if you do not have a massive chain ready that needs these added stats as a final touch.

As we always advise, try to wait as long as you can to identify the best chain potential and stack a couple of other sensible ones first, especially if the Evolution is pushing overall to 90 and above.