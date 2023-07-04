AEW Fight Forever: How to unlock Gold Attires

AEW Fight Forever is here, with players across the world lauding the arcade-lie feel that this game offers.

A unique experience that places you at the heart of the AEW roster, this brand-new game from THQ Nordic offers a lot of sparkle.

Speaking of sparkle, there are some elusive gold attires in this game that players have started noticing.

As with anything gold, people want their hands on it and we've got you covered as to how you can do exactly that.

Unlock Gold Attires in AEW Fight Forever

It would appear that most AEW Fight Forever roster members boast impressive gold alternative attires in the game.

Players started noticing these attires a few days after launch, with these very swanky offerings bringing the wrestler's drip to life like never before.

Naturally, attention turned to people wanting to unlock these attires but we're here to break some sad news to you all.

It would appear that there is not set way to unlock the gold attires in AEW Fight Forever.

There are plenty of theories. These include:

You can collect the gold attires as you play through the Career Mode

You can unlock these attires by winning the Casino Battle Royale

Gold attires appear for title holders

Gold attires are unlocked after defeating the CPU a certain number of times

Gold attires can be unlocked by having a five-star match

One look at social media will tell you that some of these methods have worked and others have not.

Right now, there is no set way as to how you can unlock these gold attires for yourself so it's well worth trying all of the theories above and seeing what happens.

If successful, you'll be able to make your roster look more regal than ever before.

AEW Fight Forever Controls Guide

AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is a true throwback to classic wrestling games and, for those who experienced those classic titles, picking up the controls for this new release shouldn't be too hard.

Having said that, there are still plenty of confusing points that need addressing.

RING MASTER - Mastering the controls will help you on your way to the AEW World Championship

If you're a little confused as to how the controls work in AEW Fight Forever, we'd recommend heading into the training mode available in the main menu.

This training section will allow you to hone your skills and learn some of the new controls against an AI opponent that won't fight back.

For an even better experience, set this controls guide next to you whilst training in order to experience the ultimate way to boost your skills.

Click here to read our full AEW Fight Forever controls guide.