AEW Fight Forever: How to drag opponent

AEW Fight Forever has arrived, with this highly anticipated game proving a hit with the players.

With plenty of new features to get to grips with, we want to help you master the AEW Fight Forever controls and become a wrestling master.

One such key element of the game is dragging your opponent, whether that be into position for the perfect attack or simply to throw them out of the ring during a battle royale.

A simple skill to master and we've got the full breakdown below.

How to drag opponents in AEW Fight Forever

Dragging your opponent in any wrestling game is key to potential success as it allows you to set up your next big move.

For example, dragging your opponent towards the corner can lead to you performing a devastating top-rope move.

TAKE CONTROL - Dragging can see you take advantage of a match

Dragging is also a key part of battle royales, with you needing to get your opponent(s) close to the top rope in order to throw them over.

It may seem like a small thing but utilising this control can lead to major rewards.

In order to drag your opponent, all you need to do is:

Lift Opponent - R1 (PS5) / RB (Xbox)

- R1 (PS5) / RB (Xbox) Drag Opponent - Left Stick in any direction during grabble (PS5 and Xbox)

SECURE THE W - Can you become AEW Champion?

It's an incredibly simple control that some often overlook but it can be key to securing the W.

Bear in mind that dragging can be countered and you'll want to make sure your opponent's health is low before attempting to lifelessly haul them across the ring.

AEW Fight Forever Controls Guide

AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is a true throwback to classic wrestling games and, for those who experienced those classic titles, picking up the controls for this new release shouldn't be too hard.

Loading...

Having said that, there are still plenty of confusing points that need addressing.

RING MASTER - Mastering the controls will help you on your way to the AEW World Championship

If you're a little confused as to how the controls work in AEW Fight Forever, we'd recommend heading into the training mode available in the main menu.

This training section will allow you to hone your skills and learn some of the new controls against an AI opponent that won't fight back.

For an even better experience, set this controls guide next to you whilst training in order to experience the ultimate way to boost your skills.

Click here to read our full controls guide for AEW Fight Forever.