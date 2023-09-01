Arcane Season 2 Release Date Set for Late 2024

It was announced during the Tencent Video V Vision Conference that a second season for Riot's first League of Legends animated series, Arcane, will soon grace our screens! This news is making waves even beyond the League of Legends community, which is understandable given how Arcane set unprecedented Netflix records and, to many, stands as one of the most significant shows in the history of animation, winning an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Animated Program.

When Riot Games first released Arcane in 2021, it took the world by storm with its impeccable animation, riveting plot, and, of course, intriguing and multifaceted characters. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as a release window for Arcane's second season has been revealed!

Arcane Season 2 release date window revealed

After the gripping cliffhanger at the end of season 1, fans were eager to know if a second season of the TV show was in the works. Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent later revealed, "Honestly, we didn’t know if season one was gonna be a success. If I had known, we could have started season two way earlier. But we didn’t know, so we kind of waited a bit. Now we’re paying the price. So, it’s unfortunately not going to be this year.”

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: LeagueOfLeaks on X

Arcane and League of Legends fans can now rejoice as doubts and speculations have been cleared up. During a major Tencent Conference, a Riot representative announced that the much-anticipated Season 2 of the beloved Arcane will premiere in Q4 of 2024.

Q4 refers to the fourth quarter of the year, which means that Arcane Season 2 will be released between October and December of 2024.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Given that the show's developers didn't originally plan for a second season, and considering the six-year effort that went into creating season one, many fans are relieved that Riot didn't choose to rush a follow-up to capitalise on their initial success.

With masterful animation by studio Fortiche, coupled with top-notch writing and a captivating plotline, numerous fans are more than willing to wait one more year to witness how the gripping tale of Arcane unfolds. It's widely acknowledged that, even if you're not a fan of League of Legends, Arcane has something for everyone.

Stay tuned as we update this article as more official information is revealed!