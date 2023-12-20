Valorant has made it to the big screens.

In one of the most surprising developments in the video game world in 2023, Valorant has made it to the big screens! Valorant was featured in the Mark Wahlberg action comedy movie, The Family Plan, now available for viewing on Apple TV.

This marks a significant moment not just for Valorant, but for the entire gaming and esports industry. It signals a growing recognition of the cultural impact and mainstream appeal of competitive gaming. But just how does Valorant feature in the movie, and what impact will this have? Let's find that out right now.

The Family Plan features an exciting Valorant tournament scene

As mentioned above, Valorant was featured in the movie The Family Plan, an American action comedy film which was released on 15 December 2023 on Apple TV.

The video game is featured in a scene where Kyle Morgan, who plays the protagonist's son, is playing a professional Valorant match, with popular content creator Valkyrae being in his team.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: AppleTV

Morgan and Valkyrae go up against iiTzTimmy team, and in a thrilling game, they come out on top 13-11. The Valorant scene is well-edited, and the movie does a good job of conveying the pressure pro players undergo in close matches.

From emotions like despair, doubt, and fear, to joy and jubilation, all of them can be seen in that scene.

What does this mean to Valorant?

Making it onto the big screen, even if just for a few minutes, is always great. The movie can help Valorant reach a new audience, and help the game grow even more.

The particular scene can also help shed some light into the professional gaming scene of not only Valorant but esports as a whole. Most people still don't grasp the idea of being a video game pro player, with many still looking at it condescendingly.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: AppleTV Press

Hopefully, Valorant is just the first of many video games to be featured on the big screens, and other games can follow in its footsteps shortly.

