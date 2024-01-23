A new patch has arrived!

Despite the Riot Games layoffs that, unfortunately, affected 11% of the company workforce, it seems the Valorant content schedule wasn't affected at all.

The Valorant 8.01 patch notes were announced on schedule, and as predicted brought some massive changes. Skye and Iso were tuned, Breze underwent some changes, and this patch also addressed some performance issues and bugs.

Without further ado, let's take an in-depth look at the Valorant 8.01 patch.

Agent changes

As mentioned above, the new Valorant update introduced some agent changes. Skye, Iso, and Raze were the agents affected by these changes, with Skye receiving yet another nerf and Iso finally getting a buff.

Skye has sat on the initiator's throne for quite some time, and despite a plethora of nerfs, the agent was still very strong. So Riot Games decided it was time to hit the Great Reclaimer with some new nerfs.

Now, Skye's Guiding Light ability no longer regenerates during the round. Guiding Light will now also automatically activate at the end of the flash's lifetime. Furthermore, Skye ultimate will now also display a warning indicator towards its targets.

These nerfs are massive, and not only do they remove Skye from the initiator's throne, but they might also remove it from being a viable agent to pick. The nerfs eliminate a lot of her autoplay ability, and we will see Skye's pick rate drop drastically.

As for Iso, the most recent agent received some impactful buffs. Is Shootable orb duration was increased, same with his shield duration, while his shield width was slightly reduced.

The cost of Iso Contingency ability was also reduced to 200 credits. This makes Iso slightly stronger but doesn't make him a must pick agent.

When it comes to Raze, the Brazilian agent Blast Pack audio was increased, making it easier for opponents to realize she is coming in their direction. It's a small nerf that doesn't impact Raze that much.

Map changes

They say there is nothing like the good old days, and Valorant took that to heart with the Breeze changes. Breeze A Hall was reopened, returning to its original state, which left the Valorant community a little confused. ~

This is the only change coming to Breeze, as the developers are happy with the changes made previously to A main, Mid, and B site.

You can check the full 8.01 patch notes below.

Valorant 8.01 full patch notes

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant patch 8.01.

Agent Updates

Skye

Guiding Light (E) Guiding Light no longer regenerates charges during a round. Guiding Light now automatically activates the flash at the end of its lifetime.

Seekers (X) When a Seeker gets close to its target, the target player will now get a yellow directional warning indicator.



Iso

Double Trap (E) Shootable orb duration increased 2 >>> 3 seconds Initial buff and shield duration increased 15 >>> 20 Shield width reduced 120 >>> 100

Contingency (C) Cost reduced 250 >>> 200



Raze

Blast Pack (Q) Audio for Raze traveling through the air with Blast Pack is now louder when she is traveling towards you



Map Updates

Breeze

A Hall reopened We’re still observing and gathering feedback on the most recent Breeze changes. We’ve been satisfied with the simplifications to A Main, Mid and B Site. However, we’ve noticed that attacking can feel overly restrictive due to the changes in addition to the closure of A Hall. As a result, we’re reopening A Hall to give attackers more options while retaining the rest of the changes to the map.



Gameplay Systems Updates

Projectile Jump Throw Normalization

We have implemented a feature to make jump throw lineup behavior more consistently reproducible. If you press the throw projectile input within 100 ms of jump start, the projectile will consistently have the same amount of velocity imparted from the thrower and as a result land consistently in the same location.

Most existing jump throw lineups should still behave as they have in the past while being more consistent in output. In some cases, some minor adjustments may need to be made.

HRTF

HRTF will now be enabled if ticked and using Stereo speaker configuration.

Performance Updates

Improved boot and match load times by optimizing file IO performance.

Player Behavior Updates

Added additional details to our behavioral messaging system in order to improve clarity and visibility into our Terms of Service and our Penalties and Bans FAQ.

Bug Fixes

Agents

Gekko Fixed a bug where occasionally Thrash's (X) explosion was blocked from affecting enemies due to corners of geometry.

Iso After eliminating practice bots in the Range, Iso’s energy orbs will now spawn. They will still not spawn in Shooting Tests.

Reyna After eliminating practice bots in the Range, Reyna’s Soul Orbs will now spawn. They will still not spawn in Shooting Tests.



Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue when transitioning from inspect to scope using the Outlaw.

Fixed bullet tracers with Chamber’s Tour De Force (X) and the Operator when penetrating through corners.

Fixed a minimap visual issue where when you first load into a match, it showed a similar VFX to Omen’s From The Shadows (X).

Fixed an issue where the Spike’s white circle indicator on the minimap did not appear when Spike was dropped on the edge of someone’s minimap.

Maps

Breeze Fixed a bug where the A Hall Door was starting in the open position.

Lotus Fixed a bug where you could stand on top of the crumbled pillar on C Site.

Icebox Fixed a bug where you could stand on the container in B Green.

Split Fixed a bug where you could stand on a vent in B Garage.



Modes

Team Deathmatch Fixed a bug where, if the Outlaw was picked up from a weapon spawner, it had no reserve ammunition.



Premier

Fixed a bug that was causing Premier Standings to not load your zone/division the first time you click into it.

Fixed a bug that was causing teams to not appear on the Standings tab right after their Season Match.

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the Valorant 8.01 patch. We wish you good luck in your ranked games, especially if you are a Skye main.

