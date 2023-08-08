Valorant 7.03 Patch Notes: Party text mute, store updates, and more

The Valorant 7.03 patch notes have been released! A relatively smaller patch this time around as pro players take the stage in Los Angelos, where Valorant Champions 2023 is in full swing. While patch 7.02 introduced the long-awaited Esports Hub and player behaviour updates, patch 7.03 is set to bring further QoL changes to the game.

These changes include streamlining the in-game store and implementing further measures to address issues of toxicity. There is no doubt that Riot takes the matter of tackling toxicity seriously. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant 7.03 update.

Valorant 7.03 patch notes rundown

Frustrated with having to handle toxicity, especially when it comes from a player in your party? Riot's got you covered. In the upcoming update, if someone has received a team text mute from the game, you will be able to mute their party messages too.

Exciting store updates are on the horizon for the game as well. Now, you can favourite newly-purchased or unlocked weapons and skins right from the confirmation screen. This new feature applies to cosmetics from battle passes or event passes at the end of the game too.

You can find below a comprehensive overview and full patch notes for the Valorant 7.03 update.

General updates

Restructured the rendering system with the goal of making the system more maintainable in the future

Player behaviour updates

Added party text mutes for people who have received team text mutes

Added formatting changes to the game’s behavioural warning messaging system in order to improve visibility and readability

Store updates

Favouriting After Purchase and End-of-Game Unlock

After purchasing or unlocking Battlepass or event pass items at the end of a game, you will now have the ability to immediately Favourite your newly purchased/unlocked weapon or accessory item (titles not included) on the confirmation screen

Navigation to spray collection

After purchasing or unlocking a Battlepass or event pass Spray at the end of a game, you will now be able to directly navigate to that newly acquired Spray in the Collections tab from the confirmation screen

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where a white line appeared on Player Portraits when an Ultimate was used

Fixed an issue where a shield's number value appears red in the shop upon damage and then when buying it back again

Fixed a font issue where Greek Tonos was not rendering for Account Names

Fixed a bug where VOIP Ducks Flavor VO (a setting that, when turned on, makes in-game sounds slightly lower in order to prioritise party/team comms) was not functioning as intended

Fixed a bug in the Esports Hub that was causing the Schedule to show incorrect Time/Days due to UTC time conversion

That’s all for the Valorant 7.03 patch notes!

