Valorant Champions 2023 LA Merch and Apparel Collection is Here!

The Valorant Champions 2023 is just on the horizon, bringing the grand conclusion of this year’s VCT circuit into the spotlight of the iconic city of Los Angeles. To celebrate this occasion, Riot Games has launched a brand-new LA-inspired Champions Merch and Apparel collection. Drawing heavy inspiration from the Californian host city for this year’s world championship, the stylish collection centres around motifs that pay homage to Gekko’s hometown, the prestigious VCT, and the concept of "Ticking Away".

Showcase your passion for Valorant’s esports scene with this year’s seven limited-edition merchandise items. The collection is now available for purchase on Riot’s official merch website.

Valorant Champions 2023 LA merch

The Valorant Champions 2023 LA merch collection is centred around this year’s theme of “Ticking Away”. Step into the VCT spotlight and seize the moment with this exclusive line that features elements like the “one more” slogan, the symbolic Champions trophy, the VCT logo, and more!

Here are all the items in the collection along with their respective prices:

Valorant Champions 2023 Basketball Jersey

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 Basketball Jersey

Valorant Champions 2023 Baller Jersey: €52.99

Valorant Champions 2023 Coach Jacket

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 Coach Jacket

Valorant Champions 2023 Util Jacket: €73.99

Valorant Champions 2023 XL Enamel Pin

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 XL Enamel Pin

Valorant Champions 2023 MoshPin: €15.99

Valorant Champions 2023 Hoodie

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 Hoodie

Valorant Champions 2023 Radiant Hoodie: €84.99

Valorant Champions 2023 SS Tee

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 SS TEE

Valorant Champions 2023 One More T-Shirt: €36.99

Valorant Champions 2023 Agent Rap Tee

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 Agent Rap Tee

Valorant Champions 2023 Gekko Spotlight T-Shirt: €42.99

Valorant Champions 2023 Trucker Hat

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games VALORANT Champions 2023 Trucker Hat

Valorant Champions 2023 2023 One More Hat: €31.99

Interested in learning more about the upcoming VCT Champions 2023? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Valorant Champions 2023: Schedule, teams, where to watch & more and Valorant Champions 2023 Bundle: Release date, cost, skins, and more guides here!