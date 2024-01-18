New year, new skins!

If you play Valorant, you know that there are hundreds of fresh skins available for the game's weapons. These skins allow you to add a personal touch to your weapons before heading out to battle.

However, with so many skins regularly added to the game, it can be tough to keep track of all the new additions. It's easy to forget which skins are new and which are old ones returning to the store.

To help you out, we have compiled a list of all the new skins added to Valorant in 2024. This list includes both weapon skins and knife skins, making it easier for you to keep track of the most popular cosmetics in the game.

Weapon skins added to Valorant in 2024

In 2024, Valorant has introduced a variety of new gun skins and Riot Games plans to continue adding more. To keep things organized, we have categorized the skins into separate sets.

These sets may have been launched as a part of a battle pass or as a complete collection in the store. If any unique cosmetics are launched in any other way, they will also be included in our list.

If you are searching for a specific weapon, we recommend using your browser's search function to locate it.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Kuronami Sheriff

The Kuronami skin set

Sheriff

Marshal

Spectre

Vandal

The Fiber Optic skin set

Classic

Marshal

Spectre

Ghost

The Tactiplay skin set

Phantom

Bulldog

Odin

Stinger

The Guardrail skin set

Vandal

Frenzy

Guardian

Shorty

Knife skins added to Valorant in 2024

Knives have been the most popular cosmetic item in Valorant. This year, new melee weapons have been added, so be prepared with your RP.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Guadrail Hammer

Kuronami No Yaiba (Double Kunai)

(Double Kunai) Guardrail Hammer

