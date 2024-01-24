Will Tekken 8 Be Beginner-Friendly?

Where legacy meets accessibility!

Tekken holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running video game storyline, boasting eight major instalments and numerous spin-offs. This storied legacy, combined with the inherent complexity of fighting games, can be daunting for newcomers.

However, the latest entry, Tekken 8, aims to dispel those fears. By placing accessibility for players of all skill levels at the forefront, Tekken 8 becomes an easy recommendation for those who've been waiting to dive into the franchise!

Tekken 8 is a fantastic entry point to the franchise

Worried about not understanding the story without playing previous games? Fear not! Tekken 8's Gallery offers engaging movie summaries of each major instalment, easing newcomers into the narrative while providing veterans with a quick refresher.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Bandai Namco

For those eager to dive right in, Tekken 8's Story Mode, "The Dark Awakens”, throws you headfirst into the action, skipping lengthy expositions and character introductions. The opening scene throws protagonist Jin Kazama against his power-hungry father, Kazuya Mishima, in a gripping brawl that establishes the stakes: global annihilation.

The narrative unfolds seamlessly through interactions between characters and natural transitions into battles. "The Dark Awakens" is a captivating and easy-to-follow cinematic experience, masterfully blending over-the-top action with reflective and emotional tones. Expect absurd power scaling, epic battles between sworn enemies, and grandiose action sequences, all condensed into a captivating four-to-five-hour experience!

Simplified controls for all

A standout feature is the alternate Special Style control scheme, which lets you pull off flashy combos with simple button presses. This gives newcomers a chance to familiarise themselves with complex controls by providing a streamlined way to execute combos that usually require intricate inputs and timings.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Bandai Namco

When you activate Special Style, a list of available moves appears on-screen. Special Style replaces regular punches with special attacks and combos. You can toggle this feature on and off at any time, even during combos.

This not only benefits new players by aiding in mastering spacing and timing, but also serves as a springboard for those who want to tackle the manual controls later on in their journey. It's also a valuable tool for anyone who wants to enjoy the story and effortlessly smash through battles.

Robust training modes

New to the fighting game genre? Fear not! Arcade Quest, a visually distinctive single-player mode, serves as an introductory platform for newcomers to grasp the ins and outs of Tekken 8's gameplay. It fittingly recreates the classic arcade experience, where many veteran players first honed their skills.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

In Arcade Quest, you customise your own chibi avatar and embark on a journey with your mentor, Max, who guides you through the fundamentals of Tekken 8's mechanics. By defeating computer-controlled contenders, you climb through the ranks of various arcades with the ultimate goal of securing the championship title.

In this mode, you can observe demonstrations for a clear visual understanding of the combat techniques being taught, and then practice them at your own pace, ensuring a personalised and effective learning process.

While Tekken 8 still retains some of the complexity that fighting games are known for, it has taken several steps to be more beginner-friendly than its predecessors!

For more articles like this, take a look at our Tekken page.