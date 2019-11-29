Black Friday 2019: The top Nintendo Switch Deals UK – 70% off games, consoles, Switch Lite, NES & SNES Mini

Black Friday is finally here and there are plenty of Nintendo Switch deals to choose from!

Keep reading for a breakdown of all the best deals for the Switch, Switch Lite, games and retro Nintendo consoles that are available this Black Friday.

The best deals so far

There are a few decent bundles doing the rounds in the UK at the moment:

Amazon has just launched a range of new Switch bundles, but most of these are floating around their expected price of £299.99 (albeit a few good offers if you can't wait for the official Black Friday deals).

READ MORE: PS4 Pro Black Friday Deals include consoles, games, accessories, PSVR & more

There are also pairs of Nintendo Switch games up for grabs, too, such as Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield for £84.99.

Apologies to our US-based readers – there’s nothing on offer, at least not since Walmart’s deals ended.

READ MORE: Gioteck WX4 Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Review

Discounted Games

As is previously mentioned, there are pairs of Nintendo Switch games up for grabs.

Last year in the UK, many of the console’s first-party titles were reduced to £40 and below, but other offers on individual games were slightly underwhelming.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: Xbox Deals

This year, Base has listed The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for £39.85, which can be bought together with the Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon for just £229.99.

Switch Lite

By the time Black Friday is upon us, the Nintendo Switch Lite will only have been on sale for a few months, so you probably shouldn’t expect any sort of major price drop on the console.

The Lite model already launched at a lower price than the standard Switch did, in order to provide an entry point for those new to the Switch, or for those who want to play in only handheld mode.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Project Scarlett

In this sense, the Switch Lite is already a bargain, but I won’t be surprised if there are some deals featuring premium Switch games closer to Black Friday.

NES & SNES Mini

Scarcity of stock was a massive limiter last year, so we are hopeful that we could see a small discount on the pair of retro consoles this year.

Either way, they are the perfect gift item, so consider picking one up as a Christmas present if it doesn’t make it into your Black Friday shopping cart.

Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals Sale

Nintendo's online sale will run from Friday 22nd to December 1st, featuring 70% discounts across over 150 titles. Here's a summary of the best deals.

Super Mario Odyssey - 30% off

Join Mario and Cappy (Mario's sentient hat) in their journey to save Princess Peach for a cut-price.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 30% off

That's right, the highest rated Switch game of all time will be on offer as of Friday.

READ MORE: PS4 Pro Black Friday Deals include consoles, games, accessories, PSVR & more

Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - 30% off

You can pick up Nintendo's and Brace Yourself Games' co-created indie rhythm game in the Cyber Deals Sales.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 30% off

Complement Super Mario Odyssey by grabbing this converted Wii U game whilst it's discounted.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 30% off

The sequel to the brilliant Dragon Quest Builders could well be worth trying out.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: Xbox Deals

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 30% off

The open world action role-playing game will be on offer this week.

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - 30% off

Experience the latest instalment of EA's popular football game, with 30% off on the Nintendo eShop.

DARK SOULS™: Remastered - 40% off

The remastered version includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, so this is some deal.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Project Scarlett

Dragon Ball FighterZ - 70% off

The 2.5D fighting game will be available to buy for a massive 70% off!

Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Deluxe Edition - 50% off

Bethesda Softworks' first-person shooter will be half price come Friday.

READ MORE: All the games coming to Sony’s next-gen console

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ - 50% off

Hunt down dangerous creatures for the half the price.

READ MORE: All Nintendo Switch Deals this Black Friday 2019

Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers - 20% off on My Nintendo Store

The retro controller suits players who want to play classic NES games in authentic fashion.

Bookmark this page for updates on Switch deals as and when they are released.

READ MORE: All the games coming to Sony’s next-gen console