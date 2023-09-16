Rocket League Gets Free ¡Fiesta Latina! Cosmetics

Rocket League is back with a colourful in-game event that pays tribute to a culture that's embraced the soccer/racing hybrid game like no other, the Rocket League ¡Fiesta Latina! event.

¡Fiesta Latina! event honours Hispanic + Latin American Heritage Month but also commemorates the Independence Days of various countries across the Americas, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.

There are a lot of things up for grabs during this limited-time event, and the best part about is that all players will get access to every reward for free!

Rocket League ¡Fiesta Latina! rewards and schedule

Running from 15 September 15 to 16 October, ¡Fiesta Latina! offers an exciting mix of Rocket League's competitive gameplay and a glimpse into Latin American culture. Five items can be claimed for free in the Rocket League item shop. These are:

Papel Picado Player Banner

Quetzalcoatl Player Banner

Sarape Player Banner

"Gooooal!" Player Title

"Soccar Broadcaster" Player Anthem

Each item adds a Latin flair to your Rocket League experience, allowing you to showcase your support for the event and immerse yourself in the festivities.

While the celebration focuses on the historied culture of Latin America, there's also a modern flair to the Rocket League ¡Fiesta Latina! event. One of the items featured, the Soccar Broadcaster Anthem, is a tribute to all those popular football casters that seemingly have a never-ending lung capacity and can scream "GOAL" for what feels like hours on end. It's truly a level of excitement that we rarely get from English-speaking commentators!

Speaking of goalazos, in recent months, the crossover between football and Rocket League has been stronger than ever, with PUMA bringing cosmetics themed around Man City, Milan, and more. We've also gotten a collab with the Bundesliga, bringing the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and more.

And that's it!