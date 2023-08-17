A new Rocket League season is inching closer, and it will bring a lot of new content. Similar to previous seasons, players will be able to earn many rewards in Season 12, such as car skins, banners, and many other things.

With the arrival of Season 12, some new features will also be introduced into the game. These features will improve players' gaming experience, and provide more ways of entertainment.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about Rocket League Season 12.

Release date

Rocket League Season 12 goes live on 27 August, at 10AM PDT/18PM GMT. Players only need to download a small update to have access to all the new and exciting content.

This update introduces the Rocket Pass 4, a new stats system, and an "all-new audio mix".

Rocket League new features

As mentioned above, two new features are coming to the game. One is a new stats system, while the other is a new audio mix. Both of them have the goal to provide players with a more immersive experience.

The new stat system will add the "High Five" and "Low Five" stats categories. It's a new way for players to celebrate with their friends and teammates.

Players achieve a "High Five" by colliding with their teammates in mid-air after a goal is scored. As for the "Low Five", it's basically the same thing, but on the ground instead of in mid-air.

When it comes to the new audio mix, it will help emphasise the more important sounds in the game.

Now, the crowd sound will temporarily be lowered at specific moments. According to the developers, this will "give players a clearer audio experience".

Season 12 rewards

When it comes to the Season 12 rewards, we still don't know anything about it. But since the Season 11 rewards were a brand new boost, we expect something different for Season 12.

It's possible the Season 12 rewards will include a new car skin, an exclusive banner, or a wheels skin.

We will make sure to update the article once more information about the Season 12 rewards is revealed.