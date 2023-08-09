Bundesliga brings German football to Rocket League!

Bundesliga is hitting the pitch on 9 August, bringing German football to Rocket League! As Germany's top football competition, Bundesliga's arrival is poised to elevate Rocket League to new heights.
To celebrate Bundesliga's 60th anniversary, Rocket League is unleashing the unmistakable "passion and spirit" that define German football into the game. You have the chance to proudly represent your favourite teams using Fennec Decals and more. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the Bundesliga x Rocket League collaboration.
From 9 to 23 August, commemorate Germany's top professional football league by representing your favourite teams through the exclusive Bundesliga Item Bundles! You will have the chance to acquire custom decals that display each team’s colours proudly. Leading the lineup is the Bundesliga Decal Bundle, offering Fennec Decals tailored for six different clubs.
For the ultimate showcase of fanfare, consider getting the Bundesliga Mega Bundle, where you’ll obtain all of the Fennec Decals plus a whole lot more, including the Bundesliga Hymn Player Anthem.
Below is a list of items within the Bundesliga bundles that can be purchased now!
Bundesliga decal bundle - Fennec
This bundle costs 1500 credits.
- FC Bayern München Decal
- Borussia Dortmund Decal
- RB Leipzig Decal
- 1. FC Union Berlin Decal
- Sport-Club Freiburg Decal
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen Decal
Bundesliga mega bundle
This bundle costs 2500 credits.
- All Bundesliga Fennec Decals
- Bundesliga Hymn Player Anthem
- Bundesliga Match Ball Wheels
- Bundesliga Wheels
- Bundesliga Player Banner
- FC Bayern München Player Banner
- Borussia Dortmund Player Banner
- RB Leipzig Player Banner
- 1. FC Union Berlin Player Banner
- Sport-Club Freiburg Player Banner
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen Player Banner
