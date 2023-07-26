Best Nike Shoes 2023

Settling on the best Nike shoes to wear is like picking a needle out of a haystack! There are just so many fantastic options to choose from which can make the decision-making process incredibly tough. However, the shoe search is certainly made worthwhile when you manage to pick out a gem that ticks all the right boxes.

That's where we come into the picture, as we're here to help you decide on the best sneakers to wear from Nike by taking into account a myriad of different factors such as stylistic fit, comfort and overall buying value.

If you consider yourself a dedicated “sneakerhead”, then you know just how important it is to get your hands (or should I say feet!) on some of Nike’s most coveted releases. Let's be honest, it's always nice when you notice someone giving your sneakers an extra-long gaze in admiration.

But there’s an even greater sense of self-satisfaction knowing that you’re wearing shoes you’ve wanted to purchase for a long time. In addition to that particular sense of liberation, copping particular colourways allows you to add variety to your wardrobe and enables you to tailor your outfits to match your new footwear.

Now, acquiring a good pair of Nike shoes is by no means a walk in the park as mentioned, especially when you consider the outrageous levels of hype around certain releases. That’s why we’ve created this guide to make the search for your new pair significantly easier, having shortlisted the following shoes by taking consumer demand into account as well as the aforementioned factors surrounding style, fit, and comfort. So, without further ado, let’s dive into our top picks...

Best Nike shoes

1. Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue”

Best-selling Nike shoe

First up is a shoe that draws specific inspiration from Japan – the Nike Dunk Low "Industrial Blue". At first glance, you can clearly see why this shoe comes top of the pile. It’s a renewed version of the iconic ‘80s sneaker, featuring a textile upper accompanied by a white base with blue overlays and a colour-matched Swoosh logo.

What's more, it features Sashiko-style stitching to enliven the toe box and heel tab areas, thus bringing in that Japanese influence and placing it among some of the best Nike Dunks on the market.

This incredible design has helped it become one of the most popular Nike shoes around as well, with StockX selling tens of thousands of pairs since its release. So, you better get your hands on this in-demand shoe whilst stock lasts.

What you'll get in return is a shoe that makes for a great summer shoe, with an easy-to-pair style suitable for a variety of occasions. That said, you can easily rock this sneaker in winter as well, part of the reason why we think it's one of the best Nike shoes on the market right now.

2. Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low "1837"

Best Nike shoe collaboration

Next in line is a shoe that signifies a first-time union between two legendary brands that are considered juggernauts in their respective industries. This "1837" Air Force 1 has been made in collaboration with the popular jewellery store and company Tiffany & Co., which, unsurprisingly, turned a lot of heads upon its release.

It's one of the best sneaker collabs dropped this past year as a result, with he two companies having elevated every inch of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. For instance, it's crafted from premium black suede that’s accompanied by a Tiffany Blue Swoosh and Tiffany logo on the tongue. What’s even more impressive is the fact that these shoes feature co-branded, laser-etched sterling plates above each heel, which really cements the luxurious feel.

Furthermore, the heritage of this shoe is not to be ignored. The Air Force 1 dates all the way back to 1982, as its release redefined basketball footwear made for hardwood court floors as well as tarmac. Nike has captialised on this historical significance to produce a shoe that can’t be overlooked.

Ultimately, those with a preference for black sneakers get a Nike shoe that signifies different elements of artistry, elegance and sophistication here, although this does come with the burden of a steep price tag right now.

3. Nike Air Max 1 OG "Big Bubble"

Best retro Nike shoe

Our third entry is the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 "Big Bubble". Having personally been a fan of the distinct design of Air Max 1s for a very long time, I can vouch for these sneakers without question.

Originally released on 26 March 1987, these shoes cemented themselves as the leader of the Air Max pack and became the face of the Air Max 1 models we see on store shelves and online retailers today.

This reimagining is a carefully reconstructed version of the original from CT scans of what was perhaps just one of 400,000 pairs of the '87 release. The result is a shoe that's made from grey nubuck, white mesh and red suede across the upper, with a large Air unit in the midsole that pays homage to the historic Air Max 1 design, which made a name for itself thanks to its bigger Air unit than what you see today.

So, what we have here is a shoe that matches the stylistic tastes of “old-school sneakerheads” as it comes with an elongated bubble in the midsole that brings back the look and feel of the original.

4. Nike Dunk Low "Sand Drift"

Best Nike shoe for women

Next up is the Nike Dunk Low "Sand Drift", a modern, women's exclusive take on an ‘80s classic.

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about the design is how Nike has executed a colour-blocking combination comprised of hemp and sand. The upper of taupe-coloured leather pairs with beige suede overlays and contrast stitching accents that work together tremendously to accentuate classic details with a level of throwback flair.

Now, these shoes were originally designed for the hardwood floors of basketball courts, but Nike has repurposed them for streetwear, whilst retaining their historic status as a hoop icon of the ‘80s.

As a result, you get a comfortable sneaker here, which can be attributed to the padded, low-collar heel finish At the same time, the shoe serves as a status symbol of style and can flexibly be incorporated into various outfits due to its neutral tones and design.

5. Nike Air Max 97 "Triple White"

Best all-white Nike shoe

A sneakerhead’s collection most definitely won’t be considered complete without an all-white pair in the rotation. The Nike Air Max 97 “Triple White” shoes certainly fit the bill as they sport a clean all-white upper and sole with the only hints of colour coming from the small touches of grey used for the branding on the mini-Swoosh logo and accents.

Interestingly, the residual effect of stripping most if not all of the colour from the shoe allows the sneaker’s full-length visible Max Air unit to come to centre stage. Built with a traditional blend of mesh and leather, this shoe appears to have radiating lines that ebb and flow in a similar way to the ripple effect of an object plunged down into a pond of water.

The good news from a practical point of view is that buyers get a robust pair of “all-white” trainers that can be worn with a variety of different outfits, whether that be your classic light blue pair of jeans or your black skinny pants.

However, the only downside prospective purchasers should be aware of is that shoes of this colour are difficult to clean. So, if you’re prone to walk through dusty or muddy terrain, then you should probably consider leaving these in the safety of your closet before travelling.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

It can be a bit difficult to keep up with the times when it comes to the world of sneakers, but rest assured we’re here to help by answering a few of the most commonly asked questions. Check out a few queries down below.

What is Nike’s best-selling shoe?

There are a few contenders here, although, according to reports online, the Air Force 1 is Nike's best-seller due to its long-enduring cultural impact. Wherever you come from, you’re almost guaranteed to spot someone wearing a clean white pair of this type of shoe, supporting the argument of it being Nike's most popular trainer.

The Air Jordan 1, which is the first iteration of the iconic signature sneaker made for basketball legend Michael Jordan, is up there though alongside Nike Dunks and the various Air Max models. However, the Air Force 1 probably just about clinches it in terms of popularity worldwide.

Which Nike shoe is the most comfortable?

There are a number of different candidates when it comes to comfort, but I’m going to chip in with my own anecdotal experience. Nike’s React Vision sneakers offer an astonishing level of cushioning that I'd say is hard to beat. The Air Prestos probably come in a close second though.

On the other hand, Nike itself champions its Invincible range when it comes to optimum comfort, as these shoes purportedly offer a soft, padded and bouncy sensation with each stride.

It’s also imperative to note that how comfortable your shoe ultimately feels will also boil down to how wide or narrow your feet are, as some shoes are built to provide snug or loose fits for people with feet on either side of the width spectrum. We'd therefore recommend trying on different models in-store if you want to find the most comfortable Nike shoe for you.