GRID Motorsport

GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker & cleaning options

The street racer got a face lift and a few extra features for gamers. What is in the patch?

George Howson by George Howson Mar 11, 2020
grid patch notes

2019’s GRID was released to positive reviews from the critics last year.

As with all games though, it wasn’t without its issues.

GRID was not a bug-filled mess, but that doesn’t mean patches and updates aren’t necessary.

Codemasters’ latest one has addressed a few problems while also adding some functionality and user-friendly aspects.

Let’s take a look!

Contents hide
1 Bug fixes
2 Added features

Bug fixes

GRID 2019
NO WORRIES: There’s some pesky bugs that have been squashed in the latest update

The rain effect on the window screen now works correctly again with all vehicles. Small issues like that can ruin the levels of immersion in a video game, so it’s good to see this rectified.

Codies have also fixed the Hot Lap joining issue in relation to the grid placement.

Added features

GRID 2019
BIG IMPROVEMENTS: This update includes a lot of updates fans have been asking for

The lion’s share of this updates goodies though are to do with new features added into the game. Here’s the complete list of additions:

  • You can now tune vehicles in the pause menu in Skirmish. To do so, Pause > Vehicle Tuning > Tune to what you like > Apply, while in Skirmish.
  • You also have the ability to remove scratches and dirt when changing liveries or changing vehicles. Once you have driven with a vehicle it will have built up scratches and dirt, changing your livery will automatically clean your vehicle.

  • Entering into the garage and finding the vehicle you were using will give you the option ‘Clean and Respray’ in the tooltips at the bottom of the screen, press the right trigger button and this will clean your vehicle. This can also be done in the vehicle select menu screen as well. Note – The vehicle can only be cleaned if you own it
  • New stats screen which includes the following: – Distance Driven – Career Events Completed – Total Drafting Time – Cars Overtaken – Distance on Racing Line – Good Corners Taken – Total Gear Shifts – Total Air Time – Distance Driven on Two Wheels – Total Drift Distance. To access the stats screen, go Main Menu > Player Profile > Edit Profile > Statistics.

Does this update contain everything we want? It’s certainly a big step in the right direction and makes the game feel more complete than it did on its release. After the Season 2 DLC expansion in January, this is a considerable update on what was already a fun game to play.

The update is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

