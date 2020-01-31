GRID: Season 2 DLC will include new cars, career mode content & new track!

GRID’s next slate of post-launch content takes things up a gear, with Season 2 and the Track Day Supercars pack.

The latest addition to Codemasters’ stellar street-racer will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC on 12 February. For those on Google Stadia it should follow soon after.

So, what does this new content have in store for drivers? More than enough to keep them racing around the world!

GRID Season 2

POETRY IN MOTION: Supercars are here

Six new cars, built for both beauty and speed, drop into GRID, alongside another career mode expansion and the addition of the world-renowned Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Ultimate Edition players receive the full slate of content, and there’s plenty of additions that are free for all players, too.

Season 2’s line-up of new cars is a stunning selection of exotic, powerful, ground-breaking machines, crafted by the world’s most famous manufacturers.

Ultimate Edition players receive the Ferrari FXX, Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro, Brabham BT62, and the Pagani Zonda Revolución. In Career and Multiplayer, the Pagani Zonda will be available to race as a loan car for all players.

The Track Day Supercars pack includes two more cars, available for free, to everyone: the Ferrari 599XX Evo, and the Ford GT Heritage Edition.

Austria’s Red Bull Ring has been a staple of world motorsport championships for 50 years. With its relatively unchanged layout since 1996, the track is renowned for creating dramatic racing, with huge braking zones and overtaking opportunities galore. The new circuit is available to all GRID players in Career, Free Play, and Multiplayer.

Career mode grows

CHARGING BULL: Attack the Austrian mountains

Season Two brings a further expansion to career mode, with an extra 33 events using the Red Bull Ring and four Track Day Supercars.

Players who bought the Deluxe Edition will receive all content as part of their Season Pass. Players who own the Day One or Standard Edition will have the opportunity to purchase each season and piece of content separately from their digital store of choice.