F1 Motorsport

F1 2020 Game: ALL CARS – Classic, Schumacher Deluxe, F1 70 Edition, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull & more

Despite the cars not taking to the track this season, here’s how they’ll look in the Codemasters release.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 15, 2020
f1 All Cars

We are absolutely thrilled to see the new F1 2020 Game has been given a release date!

A whole host of new features arrive in the game, including new tracks and a brand new game mode – My Team.

But what about the cars?

Here’s every single car arriving on the new game from Codemasters.

NOW WATCH BELOW: THE OFFICIAL F1 2020 REVEAL TRAILER!

F1 2020 Official Grid

We start with the official 10 teams who will battle it out for the F1 World Championship this season.

Alpha Romeo

f1 2020 alpha romeo 1

Drivers: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

Alpha Tauri

f1 2020 alpha tauri 1

Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Daii Kvyat

Ferrari

f1 2020 ferrari

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc

Haas

f1 2020 haas 1

Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen

McLaren

f1 2020 mclaren 1

Drivers: Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr.

Mercedes

f1 2020 mercedes 1

Drivers: Lewis Hamiton, Valtteri Bottas

Racing Point

f1 2020 racing point

Drivers: Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll

Red Bull

f1 2020 red bull 1

Drivers: Alexander Albon, Max Verstappen

Renault

f1 2020 renault 1

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon

Williams

f1 2020 williams 1

Drivers: Nicholas Lafiti, George Russell

Deluxe Edition Cars

Not only that, but four cars have been revealed for the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

The seven-time World Champions drove all of the following during his illustrious career.

1991: Jordan 191

f1 2020 Jordan 91

Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix has a replacement for the imprisoned Bertrand Gachot.

1994: Benetton B194

f1 2020 benetton 94

Schumacher claimed his first World Championship bt just one point over Williams’ Damon Hill.

1995: Benetton B195

f1 2020 benetton 95

It was two Championships on the bounce for Schumacher who this time defeated Hill by 33 points.

Ferrari F1-2000

f1 2020 ferrari 00

Schumacher claimed his third title at Ferrari, going on to win five World Championships in a row.

F1 Seventy Edition

There is also a third edition of the game this year – the F1 Seventy Edition to celebrate 70 years of elite racing.

That edition also comes with its own car honouring the anniversary.

f1 2020 70 car

Can this be the car you model your vehicle on in the brand new My Team?

