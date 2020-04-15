F1 2020 Game: ALL CARS – Classic, Schumacher Deluxe, F1 70 Edition, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull & more

Despite the cars not taking to the track this season, here’s how they’ll look in the Codemasters release.

We are absolutely thrilled to see the new F1 2020 Game has been given a release date!

A whole host of new features arrive in the game, including new tracks and a brand new game mode – My Team.

But what about the cars?

Here’s every single car arriving on the new game from Codemasters.

F1 2020 Official Grid

We start with the official 10 teams who will battle it out for the F1 World Championship this season.

Alpha Romeo

Drivers: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

Alpha Tauri

Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Daii Kvyat

Ferrari

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc

Haas

Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen

McLaren

Drivers: Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr.

Mercedes

Drivers: Lewis Hamiton, Valtteri Bottas

Racing Point

Drivers: Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll

Red Bull

Drivers: Alexander Albon, Max Verstappen

Renault

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon

Williams

Drivers: Nicholas Lafiti, George Russell

Deluxe Edition Cars

Not only that, but four cars have been revealed for the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

The seven-time World Champions drove all of the following during his illustrious career.

1991: Jordan 191

Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix has a replacement for the imprisoned Bertrand Gachot.

1994: Benetton B194

Schumacher claimed his first World Championship bt just one point over Williams’ Damon Hill.

1995: Benetton B195

It was two Championships on the bounce for Schumacher who this time defeated Hill by 33 points.

Ferrari F1-2000

Schumacher claimed his third title at Ferrari, going on to win five World Championships in a row.

F1 Seventy Edition

There is also a third edition of the game this year – the F1 Seventy Edition to celebrate 70 years of elite racing.

That edition also comes with its own car honouring the anniversary.

Can this be the car you model your vehicle on in the brand new My Team?

