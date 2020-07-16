PGA Tour 2K21: TPC River Highlands Confirmed!

PGA Tour 2K21 is on the horizon and we couldn't be more excited. But where will be teeing off come Friday, 21 August 2020?

Well, 2K have now begun revealing some of the courses that have made the cut, so let's take a closer look at the most recent reveal.

TPC River Highlands

Yesterday we saw 2K announce that they would be revealing which courses made it to the game, starting on 16 July.

As predicted, just like with their confirmed golfers, they're not going to give them to us in one go.

The first of the 15 venues to feature in the game is confirmed to be TCP River Highlands.

FIRST REVEAL: 2K showcases that venue with an Instagram post this time around

The private golf club is located in Cromwell, Connecticut. Since 1984 it's been the venue for the prestigious Travelers Championship!

Thanks to real-world scanning of the golf courses, we can't wait to get a chance to jump on the virtual grounds in PGA Tour 2K21. From the initial looks of it, they look incredibly well captured and very accurate indeed!

When will we hear the next announcement?

We predict we'll hear the next announcement either later today, or tomorrow. Make sure to check back in with us!

IT BEGINS! The announcement starts the long awaited course reveals for the game

