12 Jun 2020

PGA TOUR 2K21 Ian Poulter confirmed: Confirmed Golfers, news, and more

Here's the latest to the highly anticipated golfing sim's lineup - and it looks like it's a Brit!

PGA Tour 2K21 is on its way, and so is the line up of pros you'll be able to challenge in the title.

And now, we've got confirmation that a British golfer will be joining the ranks!

Keep reading to find out more.

That's right, golfing legend Ian Poulter will be featuring in the PGA Tour 2K21, alongside a host of other pros.

Annotation 2020 06 12 170919

FIRST CLASS DELIVERY! The postman will surely be a tough player to come up against

With 3 PGA Tour wins to his name, you can bet Ian Poulter will certainly be a challenge!

He even represented Europe in the Ryder Cup, and was part of the winning team a whopping 5 times.

The 12 confirmed golfers will be announced through the week, and you can check out some of the latest right here.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21: Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, and Bryson DeChambeau confirmed Golfers!

With some seriously impressive pros now confirmed, we're wondering who will be coming up next.

Make sure to check back in with us, as we'll be sharing the exciting news the second we get it!

For everything on PGA Tour 2K21, be sure to check back in with us.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 on PS5 - Everything you need to know

