PGA TOUR 2K21 Ian Poulter confirmed: Confirmed Golfers, news, and more

PGA Tour 2K21 is on its way, and so is the line up of pros you'll be able to challenge in the title.

And now, we've got confirmation that a British golfer will be joining the ranks!

Ian Poulter CONFIRMED

That's right, golfing legend Ian Poulter will be featuring in the PGA Tour 2K21, alongside a host of other pros.

FIRST CLASS DELIVERY! The postman will surely be a tough player to come up against

With 3 PGA Tour wins to his name, you can bet Ian Poulter will certainly be a challenge!

He even represented Europe in the Ryder Cup, and was part of the winning team a whopping 5 times.

The 12 confirmed golfers will be announced through the week, and you can check out some of the latest right here.

Who will be next?

With some seriously impressive pros now confirmed, we're wondering who will be coming up next.

