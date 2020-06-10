[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 Matt Kuchar Confirmed

One of golf’s greats will be a huge addition to the PGA Tour 2K21 roster, and there’s more to come!

by Brandon Ridgely Jun 10, 2020
PGA Tour 2K21 is officially introducing Matt Kuchar, an absolute monster on the green with 9 wins on the PGA Tour under his belt.

But his resume doesn’t stop there, with a win on the European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and Korn Ferry Tour among others.

GOOD LUCK- Taking on Matt Kuchar will be a major challenge

The announcement came via the PGA Tour 2K Twitter account, you can find the tweet here.

We’re only a couple months out from the 21 August 2020 release date for PGA Tour 2K21

Kuchar will certainly be one of the most formidable golfers in the game, but there’s still some big announcements coming for PGA Tour 2K21. After all, we’re only a couple months out from the game’s 21 August release date.

With all the excitement around PGA Tour 2K21 and new roster inclusions, stay tuned for more!

