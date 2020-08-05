PES 2021 Arsenal: Willian announced as “new signing” in leak

The Brazilian is heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea, but has the destination been revealed?

It is common knowledge that Willian looks set to leave the Blues this summer, but where will he end up?

Well, Konami may have inadvertently unveiled his new club after footage appeared to be leaked of Willian in his new club’s strip.

Willian

Footage of Willian in the new Arsenal kit has been leaked, although the clip has since been removed.

The clip emerged with the words “new signing” before showing the Chelsea winger at the Emirates Stadium.

However, eagle-eyed fans still managed to capture screenshots of Willian in the famous red and white of the Gunners.

The footage appears to have the PES 2021 watermark, but that does not mean it should be taken as fact.

Arsenal

With Konami and Arsenal’s link, do they have knowledge of the transfer or is it a pre-emptive footage just in case?

Either way, Arsenal are partners of PES 2021 and recently tweeted about the upcoming Season Update.

You can also get your hands on an Arsenal special edition too.

The Arsenal edition contains exclusive content too, great news for all the Gunners out there!

Brazil

Konami have a strong Brazilian link too.

Sao Paulo and Corinthians have recently been confirmed as partners ahead of PES 2021.

The Brazilian national team is also linked with PES, with FIFA using generic players for the past few years.

Konami appear to have plenty of connections regarding Willian.

