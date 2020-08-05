BREAKING* PES 2021: Corinthians Partnership Announced

Konami are continuing their monopoly in Brazil, adding to the recent confirmation of Sao Paulo.

Konami have already announced that Sao Paulo will be official partners of PES 2021.

They haven’t stopped there though, with another Brazilian giant continuing their partnership. Keep reading for more details.

Corinthians

Corinthians are one of Brazil’s most successful clubs, having been crowned champions seven times.

They also boast two FIFA Club World Cup titles, showing their dominance is not limited to South America.

FIREWORKS! We can’t wait to get this place bouncing

From the official tweet, the Arena Corinthians looks incredible!

Licenses

The continued partnership between Corinthians and Konami will surely mean no licensed Brazilian league on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: Every single Club, National Team, Stadium and League in PES 2020

Along with the Brazilian sides, could Roma be joining the Konami ranks? Find out more here.

Squad

The Brazilian side contains a host of up and coming stars along side some familiar names too!

Experienced Argentine Mauro Boselli and former Manchester City striker Jo lead the line.

BALANCE! Corinthians have a blend of experience and youth in their squad

With such a young squad, Corinthians boats plenty of talent all over the pitch to make life a bit easier as manager.

A top class signing or two could really make Corinthians a force both domestically and in international competition.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021