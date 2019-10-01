PES 2020: 7 best Left Backs (LB) on the game - Marcelo, Alaba & more

PES 2020 has been out on the market for a few weeks now, with fans looking to see whether the game can challenge FIFA 20 after all of EA's difficulties.

Here, RealSport looks at the seven best left-backs in the game, featuring some big climbers, big ratings and a new number one different to PES 2019.

1. Jordi Alba (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Jordi Alba takes advantage of Marcelo’s decline and climbs two points to become the game’s best left-back and the joint best full-back with Joshua Kimmich.

Over eight seasons, he’s been consistently excellent for Barcelona. That said, at 30, he’s beginning to enter the twilight of his career - it will be interesting to see how he deals with the competition brought by new singing Junior Firpo.

2. Marcelo (OVR 86)

Age: 31

Club: Madrid Chamartin B (Real Madrid)

Country: Brazil

Last season’s best left-back suffers a two-point decrease. After a torrid season at back for Real Madrid, it’s probably justified.

When Madrid are outscoring opponents to victory, as they often did with Cristiano Ronaldo on the side, having Marcelo, the world’s best attacking full back, on your side is a huge plus. However, when the team isn’t functioning, his defensive frailties become exposed.

READ MORE: RealOpinions: Why PES 2020 will overtake FIFA 20 to be the best football game of the year

3 . David Alaba (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Austria

David Alaba had a typically strong season for Bayern Munich last year, scoring three and assisting three from left-back. His rating remains on 86 and he keeps his spot amongst the best left-backs in the game.

Adept in the centre of midfield and strong going forward, he’s sure to be a useful player to have on your team.

4. Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Age: 26

Club: Juventus

Country: Brazil

Alex Sandro suffers a one-point drop from his PES 2019 rating of 86. It is perhaps harsh after years of consistently fine service for Juventus.

He’s also finally worked his way into Brazil’s first-team set-up having had to wait his turn behind Marcelo and Filipe Luis.

READ MORE: PES 2020 Option File: How to download ALL the official kits (home & away), badges, team names, stadiums & more leagues on PS4 and PC

5. Andrew Robertson (OVR 85)

Age: 25

Club: Liverpool R

Country: Scotland

Andrew Robertson is another who has earned a massive ratings boost, and after a wonderful season for Liverpool, it’s fully justified.

Signed two years ago for only £8 million from Hull, few would have expected Robertson to develop into the undisputed best left-back in the Premier League, but he’s done exactly that, thriving in Jurgen Klopp gegenpressing system.

6. Nicolas Tagliafico (OVR 84)

Age: 27

Club: Ajax

Country: Argentina

Tagliafico was one of many standouts during Ajax’s stunning run to the Champions League semi-final and, as a result, gets a healthy three-point boost.

At the age of 27, he’s something of a late bloomer, only having moved to Ajax for only £4 million from Independiente in January 2018. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see him move to a bigger club this summer.

READ MORE: eFootball PES 2020 Review-in-Progress: Fun, free-flowing, arcade-like gameplay that pushes FIFA 20 all the way

7. Alex Telles (OVR 83)

Age: 27

Club: Porto

Country: Brazil

Yet another Brazilian, Alex Telles may be one of the world's best left backs, but he only has one international cap to his name. That came in 2019 against Panama, and the Porto man will hope that can be a springboard.

Aslo 27 years' old, the clock is also starting to tick on Telles, who may consider a big move to prove his calibre and compete with others on this list.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2020 this year