NHL 24 is inching closer and closer and players can't wait to get their hands on the game. With the launch of the game being so close, EA Sports has released almost all of the information about the title. After a HUT Deep-Dive, the publisher has revealed the player ratings of various positions.

The ratings of the ten best Slapshot players were the latest to be revealed, as the Left Wings & Right Wings players' ratings had already been revealed. We expect more ratings to be announced in the upcoming days.

Without further ado, let's see who are the players with the strongest Slapshot in NHL 24.

Top 10 Slapshot power players

The Slapshot is the most powerful shot you can perform in NHL 24, and arguably the hardest to stop. Because of that having a strong Slapshot is very important, and can be the difference between winning and losing.

Because of that, it's crucial to know which players are the best at performing Slapshots. This can help you to score many goals, or also prevent you from conceding goals from Slapshots.

In NHL 24, the player with the strongest Slapshot is none other than the legendary Alexander Ovechkin, with a 96 Slapshot power rating. After him, we have the elite goalscorer Steven Stamkos, with a 94 rating. Closing out the podium, we have Dougie Hamilton who also has a 94 rating.

Here are the top ten Slapshot power players in NHL 24:

Alexander Ovechkin - 96 Rated

Steven Stamkos - 94 Rated

Dougie Hamilton - 94 Rated

Patrik Laine - 94 Rated

John Carlson - 94 Rated

Elias Pettersson - 94 Rated

- Leon Draisaitl - 94 Rated

Tage Thompson - 93 Rated

Auston Matthews - 93 Rated

Brent Burns - 93 Rated

NHL 24 release date

As mentioned above, the NHL 24 release date is very close, with the game launching on Friday, 6 October. This year's title brings plenty of new features, including a revamped HUT mode, major changes to the gameplay, and also to the World of Chel mode.

Fan's expectations for the title are through the roof, and hopefully, EA Sports is capable of delivering the most realistic and immersive hockey game ever.