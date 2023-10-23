NBA 2K24: NBA 2KTV Episode 7 Questions & Answers

As we already know, 2KTV returned for another season and is a part of NBA 2K24. The weekly show is hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning, and it’s important to watch it if you want to earn some VC. In this week’s NBA 2KTV Episode 7, there are numerous questions, and we have answers to all of them.

Check out the answers for each episode thus far and see how to get a Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Season 2.

Now, let's find out all the correct answers for the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 7 questions, and get some free VC.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Questions & Answers for Episode 7

To access any of the episodes related to 2KTV, simply go to the NBA 2K24 main menu and select the 2KTV option. From there, you can choose the specific episode you want to watch.

click to enlarge NBA 2KTV Episode 7

As a new episode is released every week, this is an easy way to earn some VCs. However, before you start watching any 2KTV episode, make sure you know the answers to all the questions. Otherwise, you might get some questions wrong and miss out on free VC.

These are the answers for 2KTV Episode 7 in NBA 2K24:

QUESTION ANSWER Who is the namesake for the KIA NBA Clutch Player of the Year? Jerry West Who is the namesake for the KIA NBA Most Valuable Player? Michael Jordan Which KIA NBA Performance Award is named after Hakeem Olajuwon? Defensive Player Which of these players won back-to-back KIA NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards? Lou Williams Who was the last NBA Player to win a Most Improved Award and Championship? Pascal Siakam Who was the last player to win back-to-back KIA NBA MVP Awards? Nikola Jokic Who was the first Point Guard to win a KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award? Gary Payton When does the NBA in-season tournament begin? November 3 How many players have won the KIA NBA MVP and KIA NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award? 2 Who was the first player to win back-to-back KIA NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards? Kevin McHale How many players won an NBA Comeback Player of the Year Award? 6 Who won the first-ever KIA NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award last season? De’Aaron Fox What year did the NBA Finals MVP lose the NBA Finals? 1969 How many championships have the Warriors won with Steve Kerr as Head Coach? 4 Last season, the average age of an NBA player was closest to __ 26 Which team had the highest average number of season of NBA experience last season? Bucks How many international players were on NBA rosters last season? 120 Last season, this NBA jersey number was worn the most, by 23 players. 3 Which team had the highest average number of seasons of NBA experience last season? Las Vegas Pick your favorite play Any Which team recently landed Damian Lillard by trade? Bucks

Each correct answer will get you 200 VC. If you answer correctly to all 21 questions in Episode 7, you’ll earn 4,200 VC!

