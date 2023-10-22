NBA 2K24: How to get a Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Season 2

The NBA 2K24 Season 2 was launched on Friday 20 October and it has exciting rewards. 2K fans will be delighted to know that the Ultimate NBA 2K24 Season 2 reward is a 94 OVR Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander! In the following guide, we will break down what you need to do in order to add this valuable player item to your collection.

Season 2 in MyTEAM will be extremely interesting as it brings plenty of attractive rewards. Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the ultimate prize, and here is how to get it.

How to get a Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in NBA 2K24 Season 2

Below is the list of all the NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards. If you manage to go all the way, you’ll get a Diamond Wilt Chamberlain and then you can unlock a Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Level 40 Season 2 Reward - Diamond Wilt Chamberlain

Unlimited Reward - Ruby Chris Morris

Clutch Time 50 win Reward - Ruby Eddie Johnson

Clutch Time Online 50 win Reward - Ruby Clifford Robinson

Triple Threat 100 win Reward - Ruby Mike Conley

Triple Threat Online 50 win Reward - Ruby Bob Love

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op 50 win Reward - Ruby Raymond Felton

Token Market (40 Tokens) - Amethyst Jerome Kersey

Token Market (20 Tokens) - Ruby Phil Jackson

Token Market (10 Tokens) - Sapphire Rick Fox

Level 25 Season Reward - Amethyst Kevin McHale

Level 15 Season Reward - Ruby Jeff Hornacek

Level 10 Season Reward - Sapphire Bernard King

Level 6 Season Reward - Emerald Anthony Davis

Level 3 Season Reward - Emerald Luka Doncic

What else is there in Season 2?

As part of Season 2 of MyTEAM, a new Amethyst Gregg Popovich Coach Card is now available as a reward for reaching Level 35. This card will improve your players' Work Horse badge by two levels during the first half of all games. Additionally, you can earn Ruby Christian Laettner as the Grand Prize by rising the Season 2 Ascension. If you have a Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass, you will get extra picks on the Season Ascension board and receive an Amethyst Donovan Mitchell with a HOF Hyperdrive Badge. Moreover, you can earn more MyTEAM points, Virtual Currency, 2XP Coins, Diamond Shoes, and additional HOF Badges for each Season Level.

Sadly, last week, Terry Dischinger, an NBA legend and a popular member of the MyTEAM community, passed away. To honour him, his Amethyst card will be available as the Salary Cap reward for Season 2. You can add him to your collection by earning the Ruby reward player for each of the three Salary Cap rounds in Season 2. The first reward player will be Ruby Yi Jianlian.

This was a step-by-step guide on how to get a Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in NBA 2K24 Season 2.