There are a plethora of different reasons why people play NBA 2K24. Some want to experience the life of an NBA player in MyCAREER, others want to create their dream team in MyTEAM and compete online, while others prefer to take the role of a GM in MyNBA.

However, we also have players who play NBA 2K24 to collect all of its trophies and to platinum the title. This is not something easy to do, as there are quite a lot of trophies to collect, and they vary in difficulty.

But some players love extremely difficult challenges and are determined to platinum NBA 2K24. To make things a little easier for those players here is an in-depth NBA 2K24 trophy guide.

NBA 2K24 trophy guide

There are a total of 46 trophies in NBA 2K24, and they are scattered throughout multiple game modes. This means you will need to play all of the game modes in NBA 2K24 if you want to collect them all, which can take a significant amount of time.

Some trophies are also incredibly harder to get than others. For example, the G.O.A.T. trophy is very hard to earn. You need to win at least 7 NBA championships on MyCAREER and collect other achievements to surpass Michale Jordan in the G.O.A.T. tier list.

To do that, you will need to play a minimum of seven NBA seasons, which takes quite some time, even if you simulate the regular season.

click to enlarge + 2

However, trophies such as Direct To You or Cap Space are quite easy to complete. You just need to "Buy a Card from the Player Market" and "Win a Salary Cap Game" to complete them, respectively.

We suggest you start with the easier trophies, and slowly make your way into the most difficult one, The G.O.A.T. trophy. Playing MyCAREER games whenever possible can help you progress faster towards the G.O.A.T. trophy, so make sure to have that in mind.

Now, let's take a look at the full list of trophies in NBA 2K24, and see what you need to do to win each one.

NBA 2K24 trophy list

As mentioned above, there are 46 trophies in NBA 2K24, and the majority of them are bronze tier. However, this doesn't mean that all of them are easy to complete, as some will take you quite some time to finish.

click to enlarge + 2

Here is the full list of trophies in NBA 2K24, and the requirements to complete each one of them.

Trophy Requirement Grade Direct To You Buy a card from the MyTEAM Player Market. Bronze Cap Space Win a Salary Cap game. Bronze Second Opinion Regrade an already graded card a second time. Bronze Got'em Create a Diamond Shoe in the MT Shoe Lab. Bronze New with Tags In MyTEAM, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to one of your Player Cards. Bronze Sunset Park Defeat all 8 boss characters at Sunset Park. Bronze She Got Game Reach Progression tier 10 in The W. Bronze True Gamer Earn a Prize from each mini game. Bronze Watch Me Work Win a game in The W Online. Bronze Full Potential Unlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all 4 categories. Bronze Mini Mamba Earn 12 stars in Mamba Moments. Bronze In the Conversation Reach Tier 5 on the GOAT List. Bronze Movin' on Up Reach Tier 4 on the GOAT List. Bronze Sweet 16 Reach Tier 3 on the GOAT List. Bronze The Elite 8 Reach Tier 2 on the GOAT List. Bronze It's All About the W Win a WNBA game in The W. Bronze Mr. Good Year Set single season record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM. Bronze The Big 3 Reach Tier 1 on the GOAT List. Bronze The Historian Get 3 stars on all 4 family flashback games. Bronze Enhanced Add or Improve a Badge and Apply a Shoe card to the same Graded Player. Bronze Collector Complete any Collection. Bronze Green Zone Make 5 Perfect Release shots in a single game. Bronze It's Easy Being Green Make 10 Perfect Release shots in a single game. Bronze Winning Win a game. Bronze Make A Point Win a game by more than 10 points. Bronze The Point Defeat all 8 boss characters at The Point. Bronze Turning Point utscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter. Bronze The Rest Is Just Academic Take a 10 point lead into halftime. Bronze Keep Your Distance Make 10 three-point shots in any one game. Bronze Net Gain Turn the ball over 10 fewer times than your opponent. Bronze Dirty Work Get more rebounds, blocks, and assists than your opponent. Bronze Flash of Brilliance Activate a GOAT Skill for the first time. Bronze Spreading The Love Finish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points. Silver The Yard Win the streetball tournament at The Yard. Silver Bet on Woman Reach tier 10 in all pillars in The W. Silver Billy the Kid Win RotY, MVP, Finals MVP, & the Championship in Same Season. Silver MVP of MVPs Win 7 NBA MVPs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Silver Seven Rings to Rule Them All Win 7 NBA championships to pass Michael Jordan. Silver Full Mamba Earn 21 stars in Mamba Moments. Silver Jigsaw Complete a Shattered Prize. Silver Thunderstruck Beat a Team in Domination by 73 points. Silver Make A Statement Win a game by more than 20 points. Silver Record Breaker Set career record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM. Gold Super Shiny Play a game where your complete 13 man lineup is all Holo Cards. Gold The G.O.A.T. Reach the Overall #1 spot on the GOAT List. Gold Kit And Kaboodle Earn every trophy in NBA 2K24. Platinum

We hope this guide will help collect all the NBA 2K24 trophies, and wish you good luck on your quest. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.