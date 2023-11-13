The home of sports games

The home of sports games

NBA 2K24 Trophy Guide: How to collect all the trophies

By Francisco Carrico
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant

There are a plethora of different reasons why people play NBA 2K24. Some want to experience the life of an NBA player in MyCAREER, others want to create their dream team in MyTEAM and compete online, while others prefer to take the role of a GM in MyNBA.

However, we also have players who play NBA 2K24 to collect all of its trophies and to platinum the title. This is not something easy to do, as there are quite a lot of trophies to collect, and they vary in difficulty.

But some players love extremely difficult challenges and are determined to platinum NBA 2K24. To make things a little easier for those players here is an in-depth NBA 2K24 trophy guide.

NBA 2K24 trophy guide

There are a total of 46 trophies in NBA 2K24, and they are scattered throughout multiple game modes. This means you will need to play all of the game modes in NBA 2K24 if you want to collect them all, which can take a significant amount of time.

Some trophies are also incredibly harder to get than others. For example, the G.O.A.T. trophy is very hard to earn. You need to win at least 7 NBA championships on MyCAREER and collect other achievements to surpass Michale Jordan in the G.O.A.T. tier list.

To do that, you will need to play a minimum of seven NBA seasons, which takes quite some time, even if you simulate the regular season.

NBA 2K24 G.O.A.T. tier list.
click to enlarge
+ 2

However, trophies such as Direct To You or Cap Space are quite easy to complete. You just need to "Buy a Card from the Player Market" and "Win a Salary Cap Game" to complete them, respectively.

We suggest you start with the easier trophies, and slowly make your way into the most difficult one, The G.O.A.T. trophy. Playing MyCAREER games whenever possible can help you progress faster towards the G.O.A.T. trophy, so make sure to have that in mind.

Now, let's take a look at the full list of trophies in NBA 2K24, and see what you need to do to win each one.

NBA 2K24 trophy list

As mentioned above, there are 46 trophies in NBA 2K24, and the majority of them are bronze tier. However, this doesn't mean that all of them are easy to complete, as some will take you quite some time to finish.

NBA 2K24 Clutch Time Arena
click to enlarge
+ 2

Here is the full list of trophies in NBA 2K24, and the requirements to complete each one of them.

Trophy Requirement Grade
Direct To YouBuy a card from the MyTEAM Player Market.Bronze
Cap SpaceWin a Salary Cap game.Bronze
Second OpinionRegrade an already graded card a second time.Bronze
Got'emCreate a Diamond Shoe in the MT Shoe Lab.Bronze
New with TagsIn MyTEAM, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to one of your Player Cards.Bronze
Sunset ParkDefeat all 8 boss characters at Sunset Park.Bronze
She Got GameReach Progression tier 10 in The W.Bronze
True GamerEarn a Prize from each mini game.Bronze
Watch Me WorkWin a game in The W Online.Bronze
Full PotentialUnlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all 4 categories.Bronze
Mini MambaEarn 12 stars in Mamba Moments.Bronze
In the ConversationReach Tier 5 on the GOAT List.Bronze
Movin' on UpReach Tier 4 on the GOAT List.Bronze
Sweet 16Reach Tier 3 on the GOAT List.Bronze
The Elite 8Reach Tier 2 on the GOAT List.Bronze
It's All About the WWin a WNBA game in The W.Bronze
Mr. Good YearSet single season record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM.Bronze
The Big 3Reach Tier 1 on the GOAT List.Bronze
The HistorianGet 3 stars on all 4 family flashback games.Bronze
EnhancedAdd or Improve a Badge and Apply a Shoe card to the same Graded Player.Bronze
CollectorComplete any Collection.Bronze
Green ZoneMake 5 Perfect Release shots in a single game.Bronze
It's Easy Being GreenMake 10 Perfect Release shots in a single game.Bronze
WinningWin a game.Bronze
Make A PointWin a game by more than 10 points.Bronze
The PointDefeat all 8 boss characters at The Point.Bronze
Turning Pointutscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter.Bronze
The Rest Is Just AcademicTake a 10 point lead into halftime.Bronze
Keep Your DistanceMake 10 three-point shots in any one game.Bronze
Net GainTurn the ball over 10 fewer times than your opponent.Bronze
Dirty WorkGet more rebounds, blocks, and assists than your opponent.Bronze
Flash of BrillianceActivate a GOAT Skill for the first time.Bronze
Spreading The LoveFinish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points.Silver
The YardWin the streetball tournament at The Yard.Silver
Bet on WomanReach tier 10 in all pillars in The W.Silver
Billy the KidWin RotY, MVP, Finals MVP, & the Championship in Same Season.Silver
MVP of MVPsWin 7 NBA MVPs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.Silver
Seven Rings to Rule Them AllWin 7 NBA championships to pass Michael Jordan.Silver
Full MambaEarn 21 stars in Mamba Moments.Silver
JigsawComplete a Shattered Prize.Silver
ThunderstruckBeat a Team in Domination by 73 points.Silver
Make A StatementWin a game by more than 20 points.Silver
Record BreakerSet career record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM.Gold
Super ShinyPlay a game where your complete 13 man lineup is all Holo Cards.Gold
The G.O.A.T.Reach the Overall #1 spot on the GOAT List.Gold
Kit And KaboodleEarn every trophy in NBA 2K24.Platinum

We hope this guide will help collect all the NBA 2K24 trophies, and wish you good luck on your quest. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.

For more articles like this, take a look at our NBA 2K page.