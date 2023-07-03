NBA 2K24 is among the most anticipated video games of 2023. Fans can't wait to see what innovations the title brings and are dying to try the game out. The excitement is at an all-time high.

However, whenever a new NBA 2K game comes out, fans are posed with a challenging question. "What edition should I buy and why?" This is the question fans ask themselves every year. That's because NBA 2K has plenty of editions, all offering something different.

So, let's take a look at all the NBA 2K24 editions, and what they offer.

NBA 2K24 Standard Edition

As the name indicates, the Standard Edition is the most basic NBA 2K24 edition you can buy. It offers the fewest rewards of all the editions but it's also the cheapest one.

We expect the NBA 2K24 Standard Edition to cost $69.99/£59.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For PC, and all the other old-generation consoles, the title should cost around $59.99/£49.99.

If you pre-order the NBA 2K24 Standard Edition, you will get some useful rewards. These rewards will help you get a head start in the game, especially when it comes to MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

click to enlarge + 4 Nikola Jokic is among the favourites to become the NBA 2K24 cover athlete.

In NBA 2K23, players that preordered the Standard Edition got the following rewards:

5K VC and 5K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (one pack delivered per week)

Boost for each one of the MyCAREER Skill types

Boost for each one of the Gatorade Boost types

We still don't know the preorder rewards for NBA 2K24, or who will be the cover athlete. However, the rewards shouldn't vary a lot from the ones offered in NBA 2K23.

It's also worth noting that, you need to preorder the NBA 2K24 Standard Edition to receive these rewards.

If you buy the Standard Edition after the preorder period is over, you won't receive any rewards.

WNBA Edition

The NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition is pretty much identical to the Standard Edition. It offers the same rewards and costs the same amount of money. However, it has a unique cover, featuring the stars of the WNBA.

Last year, the WNBA Edition was only available on next-gen platforms. Furthermore, users could only acquire this edition at Gamestop.

We are still waiting to see if this trend continues in NBA 2K24, or if the edition will be available for all platforms.

NBA 2K24 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition provides players with a ton of rewards. It's the perfect edition if you want to get a big head start on the MyCAREER and MyTEAM modes.

This edition is only available for consoles and should cost around $79.99/ £69.99. It's a little bit more expensive than the Standard Edition. However, the great rewards it brings with it make it worth every single penny.

click to enlarge + 4

The rewards this edition provides will allow you to create a very strong MyTEAM lineup on day 1. It will also make it easier to level up your MyPLAYER, increase its attributes, and dominate MyPark straight away.

In NBA 2K23, the Digital Deluxe Edition provided the following rewards:

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker

Ruby Michael Jordan

Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable)

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts

2-hour Double XP Coin

4x MyCAREER T-Shirts

Backpack

Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard

Arm Sleeves

It's also worth noting that, this edition includes all the Standard Edition pre-order rewards.

Legend Edition

The Legend Edition was the second most expensive edition in NBA 2K23.

This edition offers much more than just the base game and some rewards. It's the perfect edition for players that want to grind NBA 2K23 and be as competitive as possible.

However, despite offering some great rewards, the Legend Edition is pretty expensive. Last year, it cost $99.99/£89.99, which is more than most people are willing to pay for a game. Especially when that game will be outdated in just twelve months.

click to enlarge + 4 Last year Legend Edition featured Michael Jordan

If you are a collector or a professional NBA 2K player, this edition is great for you. However, if you just want to have fun, and don't intend to be a competitive player, it's better to buy one of the other editions.

In 2023, the Legend Edition offered the following rewards:

100K Virtual Currency

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

We expect the NBA 2K24 Legend Edition to offer similarly incredible rewards. With plenty of VC, MyTEAM Points, packs, boosts, and much more.

NBA 2K24 Championship Edition

The Championship Edition was introduced in NBA 2K23 and is arguably the most unique edition in NBA 2K history. That's because it offers all the rewards of the Legend Edition, plus a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription.

This edition brings NBA 2K fans even closer to the NBA. It's another way the league found to reach a younger demographic and get more eyeballs on their product.

click to enlarge + 4 With the NBA League Pass, you can watch all the games of the reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

It's the most expensive edition, and last year it cost $149.99/£139.99. However, for hardcore NBA fans, this edition is more than worth it.

It offers them the best rewards possible for the game. Furthermore, they get a free one-year NBA League Pass subscription. This means they will have access to hundreds of games, and can closely follow their favourite team.

So, if you like to play NBA 2K, and are a die-hard NBA fan, this might be the perfect edition for you.