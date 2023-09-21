When creating your MyPLAYER in NBA 2K24 you will need to select a body type. However, you might want to change it in the future, to give your character a brand-new look. Unfortunately, doing that is harder than expected.

There isn't a way to instantly change your body type in NBA 2K24. So, you can't just change your body type from bulk to slim in the MyCAREER settings or in the MyPLAYER menu. This is unfortunate, as it would save players plenty of time.

However, there is a way to change your body type in NBA 2K24. It's just a little bit more time-consuming than it should be. So, without further ado, let's find out how you can change your body type in NBA 2K24.

How to change your body type in NBA 2K24

Just like in real life, to change your body type in NBA 2K24, you will need to work for it. Since you can't directly change your body type in the MyPLAYER menu, you will need to work out in the Gatorade gym to do so.

When you get to the Gatorade gym, you will receive a letter that contains detailed information about how the training system works. Make sure to read it thoroughly, as it explains exactly what you need to do to obtain the body type you want.

You will unlock body types as you complete exercises, and reach certain milestones. To unlock your second body type you will need to collect 50 stars. After you reach 100 stars the third body type will be unlocked, and you will finally be able to change your body type in the appearance menu.

So, if you want to change your body type in NBA 2K24, make sure to hit the Gatorade gym and get to work.

Best Jumpshots

Even more important than knowing how to change your body type is finding a good jumpshot. The best jumpshots in the game make scoring much easier and will help you take your game to a new level.

However, creating an elite jumpshot is easier said than done, as there are a lot of variables that come into play. But you don't need to worry about that, as we've got you covered. If you jumpshot that will help you become a lethal scorer, check out our Best Jumpshots in NBA 2K24 guide.

For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.