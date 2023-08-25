The release of NBA 2K24 is very close, and players are ready to pick up their controller and jump into the game.

In the last few days, 2K has released a lot of new information about the title. The W is taking a huge leap forward with the introduction of new features, while MyNBA will present a much higher level of detail and a new Era. All the details about the Mamba Moments have also been revealed.

However, there is one particular thing that every NBA 2K player wants to know. What are the best jumpshots in the game? Let's find that out right now!

Jumpshots in NBA 2K24

There are hundreds of jumpshots in NBA 2K24, so finding the best one for you is quite hard. But you don't need to worry about that, because we've got you covered.

In this article, we will list some of the best jumpshots in NBA 2K24. These jumpshots will make it much easier to hit greens and help you become a lethal scorer. Once you get used to them, defenders are in for a hard time when they get matched up against you.

click to enlarge + 3 Become a scoring machine just like Damian Lillard with these jumpshots

You should also try to create a jumpshot by yourself or try one of the generic releases in the game. Some are good, and for many players, they fit like a glove.

It's worth mentioning that, we still don't have access to all the jumpshot animations in NBA 2K24. However, we don't expect many changes on that front. This means that jumpshots which were incredibly strong in NBA 2K23 will most likely remain very good this year.

Best Jumpshots

There are specific jumpshots in this list for every position. However, feel free to try any of them on your build, and see if they work.

It's worth noting that, the requirements for each jumpshot are slightly different. Some jumpshots can only be used by players with a certain height, so keep that in mind.

click to enlarge + 3

The badges your player possesses are also very important, especially the shooting badges. Some badges will make your jumpshot even better since they increase your three-point shoot or mid-range.

Without further ado, here are the best jumpshots in NBA 2K24.

Guards

Three-point good

Base: Seth Curry

Release 1: Oscar Robertson

Release 2: Trae Young

Release Speed: Incredibly Fast

Blending: 80% / 20 %

Shot Attributes: Release Height: A, Release Speed: A+, Def. Immunity: A+, Timing Impact: A-

Requirements: Three-point rating of 89+

Scoring machine

Base: Darius Garland

Release 1: Oscar Robertson

Release 2: Stephen Curry

Release Speed: Incredibly Fast

Blending: 70% / 30 %

Shot Attributes: Release Height: B, Release Speed: A+, Def. Immunity: A+, Timing Impact: A-

Requirements: Three-point rating of 88 + Mid-range shot of 88+

Centers

The three-point specialist

Base: Chris Bosh

Release 1: Tim Duncan

Release 2: Dirk Nowitzki

Release Speed: Very Fast

Blending: 80% / 20 %

Shot Attributes: Release Height: A, Release Speed: A, Def. Immunity: A, Timing Impact: A-

Requirements: Three-point rating of 86+

All around big man

Base: Oshae Brissett

Release 1: Tim Duncan

Release 2: Dirk Nowitzki

Release Speed: Very Fast

Blending: 80% / 20 %

Shot Attributes: Release Height: A, Release Speed: A+, Def. Immunity: A, Timing Impact: D

Requirements: Three-point rating of 78+

Wingers

The KD special

Base: Kevin Durant

Release 1: Klay Thompson

Release 2: Oscar Robertson

Release Speed: Very Fast

Blending: 50% / 50 %

Shot Attributes: Release Height: A+, Release Speed: A+, Def. Immunity: A+, Timing Impact: D

Requirements: Three-point rating of 90+

Mid-range specialist

Base: Devontae Cacok

Release 1: Klay Thompson

Release 2: Oscar Robertson

Release Speed: Very Fast

Blending: 50% / 50 %

Shot Attributes: Release Height: A-, Release Speed: A, Def. Immunity: A+, Timing Impact: F

Requirements: Three-point rating of 90+

These are what we expect to be the best jumpshots in NBA 2K24. They will give you an advantage over opponents in MyPark, especially in the first days of the game.

click to enlarge + 3 With these jumpshots, you will be as unguardable as prime Michael Jordan!

You will need some time to master these jumpshots, so don't expect to hit only greens after just three games. However, once you master them, scoring will look super easy. Even the best defenders in the game will have a tough time guarding you.

If you want to have an even bigger advantage over your opponents, be sure to check out all of the NBA 2K24 badges and passing styles that were introduced. Knowing what is the max height of every archetype in the game is also very useful, especially when creating your player.