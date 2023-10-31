Halloween is finally here, and to celebrate it NBA 2K24 introduced a Halloween event called trick or treat. This event gives players the chance to earn spectacular rewards, such as VC, apparel, boosts, jump shots, and more.

All of the trick or treat rewards are spread out across The City, which can make them quite hard to find out. But you don't need to worry about that, because we've got you covered. In this article, we will tell you exactly where these rewards are located, and what they are.

So, without further ado, let's find out all the trick or treat locations in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 trick or treat locations

As mentioned above, the goal of the trick or treat event is to celebrate Halloween while also providing some gifts to the loyal 2K community.

Similar to what happened in previous years, there are many rewards hidden throughout The City, and players need to find them. This can prove much harder than you think, as some of them are located in very unusual locations.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @HAUNTINGx

The majority of the trick or treat locations are on the north side of the City, as you can see in the picture above. This picture is from content creator HAUNTING and shows all of the trick or treat locations. It also displays the route you should follow to collect all of them in the fastest way possible.

Make sure you start on the green point on the top left of the map, and make your way to the yellow point on the bottom left. Along the way, you will see many glowing orange areas, so just walk on top of them to claim the rewards.

You will have then collected more than 60 Gatorade boosts, five exclusive Halloween jerseys, Halloween backpacks, Halloween sleeves, and many other apparel rewards. Unfortunately, you don't get a lot of VC, so you will have to be satisfied with some cool clothes and attribute boosts.

How to complete the NBA 2K24 Freaky collection

Players are also wondering how they can complete the Freaky collection, and claim a 94 OVR Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo. similar to the trick or treat Halloween event, this collection is harder to complete than expected.

click to enlarge + 2

However, we have an in-depth guide about how to complete the Freaky collection in the easiest and fastest way. So, make sure to check it out, especially if you are looking to add a great Center to your MyTEAM squad.

We hope this article answers all your questions. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.