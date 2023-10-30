The Freaky collection has arrived at NBA 2K24, and it brings some spectacular cards and rewards. Similar to other NBA 2K collections, players will need to collect many cards to unlock the final reward, which is a high OVR card.
In the Freaky collection, the final reward is a 94 OVR Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo, which possesses incredible badges and attributes. However, many of you are wondering what needs to be done to complete the Freaky collection and claim all of its rewards.
So, without further, let's find out how to complete the Freaky collection.
NBA 2K24 Freaky collection
As mentioned above, the Freaky collection is the most recent collection to arrive at MyTEAM. It includes many great cards such as 92 OVR Freaky Paul George, 90 OVR Amethyst Steve Smith, or the 93 OVR Freaky Magic Johnson.
However, the card every player wants to get their hands on is the 94 OVR Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo. This card has eight Hall of Fame badges, with six of them being finishing badges, making him deadly at driving to the basket and finishing at the rim.
It's easy to understand why players want to get this card. Unfortunately, it won't be easy or cheap to get it.
How to complete the Freaky collection
To complete the Freaky collection, players will need to collect five key players. These players are, 93 OVR Freaky Magic Johnson, 90 OVR Freaky Steve Smith, 90 OVR Shawn Bradley, 90 OVR Shaun Livingston, and the fifth player is yet to be revealed.
There are different requirements you need to fulfil to get each of these cards. Some are easier than others, but they all have one thing in common, they aren't cheap to complete.
To complete the Freaky collection, and redeem that great Giannis Antetokounmpo card, you must spend around 600K MT. Furthermore, there are still some agendas you will need to complete.
So, despite that Giannis Antetokounmpo card having some great attributes and badges, we advise you to only complete this collection if you have some spare MT. We wouldn't be surprised if a much better card was released soon, meaning you would just burn MT to finish this collection.
Here are the requirements for each of the five key cards:
Magic Johnson
Reward: 93 OVR Freaky Diamond Magic Johnson
- Freaky Diamond Paul George - 105000
- Freaky Amethyst Manu Ginobili - 105000
- Freaky Amethyst Andrei Kirilenko - 105000
- Freaku Ruby Xavier McDaniel - 56000
- Freaky Ruby Buddy Hield - 56000
- Freaky Sapphire Sergio Rodriguez - 13440
- Freaky Sapphire Kris Humphries - 13440
- Freaky Emerald Gary Payton II - 5600
- Freaky Emerald Isaiah Stewart - 5600
- Freaky Gold Sim Bhullar - 2800
- Freaky Gold Reggie Evans - 2800
Steve Smith
Reward: 90 OVR Freaky Amethyst Steve Smith
- Freaky Ruby Tyrese Maxey - 56000 MT or complete the Freaky Shooting Guards Agendas
- Freaky Sapphire Immanuel Quickley - 13440 MT or record 15 assists with SG over multiple games
- Freaky Emerald Aaron Brooks - 5600 MT or Score 45 points with an SG in one game
Shawn Bradley
Reward: 90 OVR Freaky Amethyst Shawn Bradley
- Freaky Ruby Wes Unseld - 56000
- Freaky Sapphire Chuck Hayes - 13440 MT or record 11 assists with Centers over multiple games
- Freaky Emerald Bismack Biyombo - 5600 MT or record four blocks with Centers over multiple games
Shaun Livingston
Reward: 90 OVR Freaky Amethyst Shaun Livingston
- Freaky Ruby Spud Webb - 56000 MT
- Freaky Sapphire Earl Boykins - 13440 MT
- Freaky Emerald Yuta Tabuse - 5600 MT
The remaining card you need to collect to complete the Freaky collection will be revealed in the near future. We will update the article as soon as that information is revealed, so make sure to stay tuned for that.
We hope this article answers all your questions. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.
