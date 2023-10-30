The Freaky collection has arrived at NBA 2K24, and it brings some spectacular cards and rewards. Similar to other NBA 2K collections, players will need to collect many cards to unlock the final reward, which is a high OVR card.

In the Freaky collection, the final reward is a 94 OVR Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo, which possesses incredible badges and attributes. However, many of you are wondering what needs to be done to complete the Freaky collection and claim all of its rewards.

So, without further, let's find out how to complete the Freaky collection.

NBA 2K24 Freaky collection

As mentioned above, the Freaky collection is the most recent collection to arrive at MyTEAM. It includes many great cards such as 92 OVR Freaky Paul George, 90 OVR Amethyst Steve Smith, or the 93 OVR Freaky Magic Johnson.

However, the card every player wants to get their hands on is the 94 OVR Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo. This card has eight Hall of Fame badges, with six of them being finishing badges, making him deadly at driving to the basket and finishing at the rim.

It's easy to understand why players want to get this card. Unfortunately, it won't be easy or cheap to get it.

How to complete the Freaky collection

To complete the Freaky collection, players will need to collect five key players. These players are, 93 OVR Freaky Magic Johnson, 90 OVR Freaky Steve Smith, 90 OVR Shawn Bradley, 90 OVR Shaun Livingston, and the fifth player is yet to be revealed.

There are different requirements you need to fulfil to get each of these cards. Some are easier than others, but they all have one thing in common, they aren't cheap to complete.

To complete the Freaky collection, and redeem that great Giannis Antetokounmpo card, you must spend around 600K MT. Furthermore, there are still some agendas you will need to complete.

So, despite that Giannis Antetokounmpo card having some great attributes and badges, we advise you to only complete this collection if you have some spare MT. We wouldn't be surprised if a much better card was released soon, meaning you would just burn MT to finish this collection.

Here are the requirements for each of the five key cards:

Magic Johnson

Reward: 93 OVR Freaky Diamond Magic Johnson

Freaky Diamond Paul George - 105000

Freaky Amethyst Manu Ginobili - 105000

Freaky Amethyst Andrei Kirilenko - 105000

Freaku Ruby Xavier McDaniel - 56000

Freaky Ruby Buddy Hield - 56000

Freaky Sapphire Sergio Rodriguez - 13440

Freaky Sapphire Kris Humphries - 13440

Freaky Emerald Gary Payton II - 5600

Freaky Emerald Isaiah Stewart - 5600

Freaky Gold Sim Bhullar - 2800

Freaky Gold Reggie Evans - 2800

Steve Smith

Reward: 90 OVR Freaky Amethyst Steve Smith

Freaky Ruby Tyrese Maxey - 56000 MT or complete the Freaky Shooting Guards Agendas

Freaky Sapphire Immanuel Quickley - 13440 MT or record 15 assists with SG over multiple games

Freaky Emerald Aaron Brooks - 5600 MT or Score 45 points with an SG in one game

Shawn Bradley

Reward: 90 OVR Freaky Amethyst Shawn Bradley

Freaky Ruby Wes Unseld - 56000

Freaky Sapphire Chuck Hayes - 13440 MT or record 11 assists with Centers over multiple games

Freaky Emerald Bismack Biyombo - 5600 MT or record four blocks with Centers over multiple games

Shaun Livingston

Reward: 90 OVR Freaky Amethyst Shaun Livingston

Freaky Ruby Spud Webb - 56000 MT

Freaky Sapphire Earl Boykins - 13440 MT

Freaky Emerald Yuta Tabuse - 5600 MT

The remaining card you need to collect to complete the Freaky collection will be revealed in the near future. We will update the article as soon as that information is revealed, so make sure to stay tuned for that.

