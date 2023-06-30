NBA 2K24 is one of the most anticipated sports games of the year. With its release date inching closer, fans are wondering who will grace the cover of this new edition.

Being on the cover of an NBA 2K game is a true honour. Only the best of the best are able to feature in it. It's not as important as winning a ring, but it's something players can also brag about.

So, without further ado, let's find out who will be the face of NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 cover athlete predictions

Nikola Jokic is arguably the most obvious option for the cover of NBA 2K24.

The two-time NBA MVP had a phenomenal postseason. He was the driving force behind the Denver Nugets 2023 NBA championship and his NBA Finals MVP trophy proves just that. Furthermore, it would be the first time the Serbian superstar would feature on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

Will Jokic finally be on the cover of an NBA 2K game?

However, Jokic is a very reserved person that prefers to stay away from the public eye. Despite being an NBA superstar, and a polarizing one at that, he doesn't even have an Instagram account.

He prefers to spend his time caring for his horses than doing commercials. So, it wouldn't come as a huge surprise if the superstar center declined the possible invite to be on the cover of NBA 2K24.

But there are other names that also have a good chance of featuring in the NBA 2K24 cover. One of them is LeBron James, the all-time NBA leading scorer.

The King had a good 2023 season, with the highlight of it being surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the best scorer of all time.

He also played an important role in turning the Laker's season around. The Lakers went from fighting for a play-in spot for most of 2023 to reaching the Western Conference Finals.

But Lebron has already been featured on the cover of NBA 2K titles. So, we think NBA 2K24 is more likely to choose a new player for its cover.

Among the list of potential new players to grace the cover of an NBA 2K title, we have Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP and back-to-back scoring champion had a fantastic regular season.

Embiid proved he is a dominant force on both sides of the floor, and that guarding him is a nightmare for any defender. But despite the fantastic regular season, Embiid and the 76ers were once again eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Despite that, he is still among the favourites to become the NBA 2K24 cover athlete. Embiid has a big media presence and is an elite player, which strengthens his case.

There is also one more player we need to mention, and that is Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama will probably not feature on the cover of NBA 2K24, since he hasn't even played an NBA game.

However, there is no denying that he is the most hyped rookie since Lebron James. Being 7'5" and having the handles of a guard, Wembanyama is a real-life MyPLAYER character.

So, despite the changes being minimal, it's still possible Wembanyama becomes the first rookie to feature on an NBA 2K cover.

Legend Edition

When it comes to the Legend Edition cover athlete, the answer is an easy one, Bill Russell.

The late great Bill Russell is one of the best players to ever touch a basketball. His impact on the game is immeasurable, and he is one of the biggest winners in the history of sports

It would also be a fitting way to pay homage to such a great player. Bill Russell's name will always be associated with greatness, and most of his records will stand the test of time.

So, it's a pretty easy prediction to make. Other names that can also feature in the NBA 2K24 Legends edition are Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jerry West.

WNBA Edition

Just like in NBA 2K23, it's expected that NBA 2K24 will have a special WNBA Edition.

Last year, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were on the game's cover. So, there is a chance we see another two athletes feature on the cover. This time reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart would be our picks.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi featured in the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition cover

Sue Bird decide to put an end to her illustrious career after the 2022 season. However, there is a chance NBA 2K will take this opportunity to pay homage to one of the best to ever do it.

NBA 2K24 Celebrity Edition

Last year, NBA 2K23 surprised us with a new edition. It was called the Dreamer Edition and had the famous rapper J. Cole on the cover.

There are plenty of rappers and other celebrities that love basketball, and that have partnered with NBA 2K.

J. Cole is a part of the MyCareer storyline

This has happened through soundtracks, appearances in the MyCareer storyline, or even having their own cards in MyTEAM.

So, it's definitely possible that NBA 2K24 will once again have a Celebrity Edition.

If this does indeed end up happening, we can see artists such as Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and Lil Yachty taking over.