The release date for NBA 2K24 is very close, with the game just one month away from launching. Because of that, the hype for the next 2K title is growing at a fast pace. Fans are eager to see what new features the game will introduce, and the impact they will have.

Fortunately for the NBA 2K community, they won't need to wait any longer for gameplay news. 2K has just released a trailer that showcased all the new gameplay features that were introduced. This trailer also explained how these features will impact the gameplay.

So, without further ado, let's find out all the gameplay changes coming to NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 gameplay

The NBA 2K developers' main goal was to make the gameplay feel as realistic as possible. At the same time, they also wanted to make gameplay accessible for everyone and turn shooting into something more skill-based.

click to enlarge + 4 The NBA 2K24 gameplay looks astonishing!

To do that, plenty of new features were introduced, and old mechanics were revamped. Defense and offense were tuned, with coaching also receiving some huge changes.

NBA 2K24 intuitive offense

As mentioned above, there are plenty of gameplay changes coming to NBA 2K24. But let's start by talking about the shooting mechanic.

In NBA 2K24, shooting was changed to become more skill-based. Shooting has been customized for every difficulty, meaning it will be easier to score in lower difficulties and harder in higher ones.

click to enlarge + 4

A new shot timing visual cue setting has also been introduced. This feature will make it easier for users to score with players they are not very familiar with, and who possess unique releases. It's a feature that makes the game more friendly to new players.

But the shooting mechanic wasn't the only one that underwent changes. NBA 2K24 is introducing a plethora of dribble combos and moves. These moves will allow players to "initiate electrifying dribbling sequences", and get wide-open shots.

Plenty of new off-ball offensive moves were added, and the blowout dribble mechanic is also back.

Revamped moves

Many of the moves in NBA 2K24 were revamped. Layups were improved, and are now more effective. It's the same for floaters, reverse layups, and alley-oops.

Dunks underwent a small change. They are more impactful but also slightly harder to execute. Now, you need to be precise with your dunking time. Putbacks from offensive rebounds and post-fades are also more effective.

Another huge change is that player strength and width are way more realistic. Now, you won't see smaller and weaker players, such as most point guards, bullying centers on the rim.

Skill-based defense

Loading...

Defense is vastly improved in NBA 2K24 and is more skill-based than ever. Both perimeter and paint defense was improved. Now, players are rewarded by doing good reads, such as anticipating the opponent's play.

click to enlarge + 4 If you can't stop them then you better call a time-out!

Blocking is also more skill-based, becoming a more high-risk high-reward mechanic. If you mistime your block, you will foul the offensive player, sending him to the free-throw line.

This makes the game more skill-based. It also ensures that players that aren't good defenders and heavily rely on AI to defend will be punished.

ProPLAY technology

The ProPLAY technology is the biggest feature introduced. This technology allowed the NBA 2K developers to directly incorporate NBA footage into the NBA 2K24 gameplay. This will make the gameplay feel much more authentic and realistic. The player's signature move will feel very real.

click to enlarge + 4

ProPLAY delivers realistic animations and movements like never before. It will make players feel like they are really inside an NBA game, drastically improving their immersion.