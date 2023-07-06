NBA 2K24 Cover Athlete Revealed

NBA 2K24 has finally announced which athlete will grace the game's cover! This edition is noteworthy for NBA 2K since it celebrates the 25th anniversary of the title.

So, 2K needed one player that embodied the game of basketball, winning and that left a long-lasting legacy. Similar to what NBA 2K did in the video games space. Because of that, it was just fitting that they are choosing one of the biggest legends of the game to be the face of NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 cover star

That's right, LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be the face of NBA 2K24.

There are many reasons why this seems like an obvious choice. 2K needed a legend of the game, and only a few had such a big impact on the game of basketball as Kobe Bryant did.

The game is also called NBA 2K24, and we all know that 24 was one of the numbers Kobe wore. 24 will forever be associated with Bryant, with many NBA teams retiring the number after his passing.

The Black Mamba is back on the cover of an NBA 2K game!

The legend will grace two covers this year with the Kobe Bryant Edition and the special Black Mamba Edition.

As for the remaining NBA 2K24 editions, we still don't know who will be on the cover.

However, that should change in the upcoming few days, as we expect NBA 2K to release more information about the game. So, stay tuned for that.

Release date

Now that fans know Kobe Bryant will be the face of NBA 2K24, only the game release date is missing.

With the title promising to be a historic one, hype around the game is at an all-time high. Players can't wait to get their hands on the game and try out all the new features.

Until NBA 2K24 arrives, players have plenty of new NBA 2K23 content to entertain themselves with.

However, NBA 2K fans still need to wait a bit before having a chance to do that. The game is expected to arrive in early September, as it happened in the last couple of years.

So, until then, fans will have to satisfy their basketball hunger with the new content that is coming to NBA 2K23.