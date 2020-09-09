NBA 2K21 Face Scan App: How to face scan, MyNBA2K21, tricks, tips, iOS, Android, & more

Want to truly create yourself in MyPLAYER? Here’s how to get your face into the new basketball game.

NBA 2K21 has been a hit since release. As ever, fans are desperate to get themselves into the game.

Thanks to the face scan ability you can! Here’s how to face scan and get yourself into NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 Face Scan App

The first thing you need to do is download the right app!

The MyNBA2K21 app is available on both iOS and Android. At just 114 MB you don’t need to worry about having lots of space.

How to scan your face

The first thing to do is make sure you’ve set up your MyPLAYER account and connected it to both NBA 2K21 and MyNBA2K21.

If not you’ll have a nightmare trying to find the right face scan.

Then fire up the app and select “Scan Your Face”.

The on-screen prompts will guide you through the process and bingo! Your face is now in NBA 2K21 and ready to be added to your MyPLAYER.

Tips for NBA 2K21 face scan

It’s not an easy process getting the right scan though. Here are the top tips for getting the perfect face scan in NBA 2K21.

First is the lighting. Shadows can play havoc with the face scan, so make sure your face is in even lighting, ideally from the front with as few shadows as possible. Bad lighting and shadows are the biggest cause of bad scans.

Try not to blink! It’s hard in harsh light, so if you have to blink stop moving your head. That way the app knows not to take any pictures in that moment.

Make sure you hold your phone at eye level, this helps get a more accurate scan.

You should hold your phone about 18-inches away. Your face doesn’t necessarily need to fill up the outline on the screen.

Remember to turn your head slowly to a maximum of 45 degrees. You should look forward when turning your head. Don’t keep your eyes on your phone otherwise it will come out like bizarro-you!

