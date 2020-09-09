NBA 2K21: Best Rebounders in MyLEAGUE – Antetokoumpo, Drummond, Gasol & more

Having those big men to pull down the boards is key. Here are the NBA’s best at doing exactly that!

Having a big man who can pull down those rebounds is vital to any top team.

Defensively, it will prevent the opponent from scoring, whilst being good on the offensive glass can help towards those all-important second-chance points.

Here are the best on the glass in 2K21.

Defensive Rebounders

Each player in 2K21 is given a rebound rating in two areas, both offensive and defensive.

We’ll start with the latter. Here are the top defensive rebounders in 2K21.

Pau Gasol – OVR 98

He seems to have been in the NBA forever, but the Spanish veteran can still pull down those rebounds!

The 40-year-old hasn’t played any NBA minutes since March 2019 after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, but for another year at least, he’ll still be helping you towards wins on NBA 2K!

Giannis Antetokoumpo – OVR 97

Giannis was named the 2020 NBA DPOTY due to his insane abilities when running the D. His rebounding is one of, if not the, strongest area of his defensive game.

He’s the joint top-rated player in the latest 2K offering and he’ll be dominating at both ends of the court.

Andre Drummond – OVR 97

The rebound king!

It’s been a strange twelve months for Drummond – who left Detroit for Cleveland halfway through the current campaign – but no matter where he plays, one thing is certain, he’ll be getting those boards!

All the best defensive rebounders on NBA 2K21

Player Club Rating Pau Gasol Free Agent 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 97 Andre Drummond Cleveland Cavaliers 97 DeAndre Jordan Brooklyn Nets 97 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 95 Andrew Bogut Free Agent 94 Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz 93 Hassan Whiteside Portland Trail Blazers 93 Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers 93 Jonas Valanciunas Memphis Grizzlies 93

Offensive Rebounders

Offensive rebounds aren’t as common as defensive, but they can be so important in those close games!

Here are the best at getting those second chance opportunites

Kenneth Faried – OVR 95

We’ll forgive you if you haven’t heard of him, but the best offensive rebounder in NBA 2K21 is Kenneth Faried.

The former Nuggets man has been a free agent since leaving CBA side Zhejiang Lions in 2019. Keep an eye on his whereabouts, cause he could be crucial to your selections in MyLEAGUE!

Enes Kanter – OVR 93

Closely following Faried is Boston Celtics Turkish big man, Enes Kanter.

The 6’10” centre has been largely impressive for the Celtics since joining ahead of the current campaign. With a potential Eastern Finals on the cards, could his offensive rebounding be the difference maker down the stretch?

Tony Bradley Jr.

At just 22-years-old, Tony Bradley Jr. has a very exciting NBA career ahead of him.

The Jazz centre may not see a lot of minutes down in Salt Lake City but when he does, he’s one of the NBA’s best at pulling the ball down off the offensive glass!

Best offensive rebounders in NBA 2K21

Player Team Rating Kenneth Faried Free Agent 95 Enes Kanter Boston Celtics 93 Tony Bradley Jr. Utah Jazz 93 Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers 92 Andre Drummond Cleveland Cavaliers 91 Ivica Zubac Los Angles Clippers 91 Steven Adams Oklahoma City Thunder 90 Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers 90 Dwight Howard Los Angeles Lakers 90 Chris Boucher Toronto Raptors 90 Derrick Favors New Orleans Pelicans 90

