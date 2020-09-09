NBA 2K21: Best Rebounders in MyLEAGUE – Antetokoumpo, Drummond, Gasol & more
Having those big men to pull down the boards is key. Here are the NBA’s best at doing exactly that!
Having a big man who can pull down those rebounds is vital to any top team.
Defensively, it will prevent the opponent from scoring, whilst being good on the offensive glass can help towards those all-important second-chance points.
Here are the best on the glass in 2K21.
Defensive Rebounders
Each player in 2K21 is given a rebound rating in two areas, both offensive and defensive.
We’ll start with the latter. Here are the top defensive rebounders in 2K21.
Pau Gasol – OVR 98
He seems to have been in the NBA forever, but the Spanish veteran can still pull down those rebounds!
READ MORE: NBA 2K21: Best Ball Handlers in MyLEAGUE
The 40-year-old hasn’t played any NBA minutes since March 2019 after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, but for another year at least, he’ll still be helping you towards wins on NBA 2K!
Giannis Antetokoumpo – OVR 97
Giannis was named the 2020 NBA DPOTY due to his insane abilities when running the D. His rebounding is one of, if not the, strongest area of his defensive game.
He’s the joint top-rated player in the latest 2K offering and he’ll be dominating at both ends of the court.
Andre Drummond – OVR 97
The rebound king!
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 MyPLAYER Builds: Paint Beast
It’s been a strange twelve months for Drummond – who left Detroit for Cleveland halfway through the current campaign – but no matter where he plays, one thing is certain, he’ll be getting those boards!
All the best defensive rebounders on NBA 2K21
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|Pau Gasol
|Free Agent
|98
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|97
|Andre Drummond
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|97
|DeAndre Jordan
|Brooklyn Nets
|97
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|95
|Andrew Bogut
|Free Agent
|94
|Rudy Gobert
|Utah Jazz
|93
|Hassan Whiteside
|Portland Trail Blazers
|93
|Kevin Love
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|93
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Memphis Grizzlies
|93
Offensive Rebounders
Offensive rebounds aren’t as common as defensive, but they can be so important in those close games!
Here are the best at getting those second chance opportunites
Kenneth Faried – OVR 95
We’ll forgive you if you haven’t heard of him, but the best offensive rebounder in NBA 2K21 is Kenneth Faried.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Shooting Hotfix: Full Breakdown
The former Nuggets man has been a free agent since leaving CBA side Zhejiang Lions in 2019. Keep an eye on his whereabouts, cause he could be crucial to your selections in MyLEAGUE!
Enes Kanter – OVR 93
Closely following Faried is Boston Celtics Turkish big man, Enes Kanter.
The 6’10” centre has been largely impressive for the Celtics since joining ahead of the current campaign. With a potential Eastern Finals on the cards, could his offensive rebounding be the difference maker down the stretch?
Tony Bradley Jr.
At just 22-years-old, Tony Bradley Jr. has a very exciting NBA career ahead of him.
The Jazz centre may not see a lot of minutes down in Salt Lake City but when he does, he’s one of the NBA’s best at pulling the ball down off the offensive glass!
Best offensive rebounders in NBA 2K21
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Kenneth Faried
|Free Agent
|95
|Enes Kanter
|Boston Celtics
|93
|Tony Bradley Jr.
|Utah Jazz
|93
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Portland Trail Blazers
|92
|Andre Drummond
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|91
|Ivica Zubac
|Los Angles Clippers
|91
|Steven Adams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|90
|Tristan Thompson
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|90
|Dwight Howard
|Los Angeles Lakers
|90
|Chris Boucher
|Toronto Raptors
|90
|Derrick Favors
|New Orleans Pelicans
|90
READ MORE: NBA 2K21: Complete Controls Guide