NBA 2K21: Best Ball Handlers in MyLEAGUE - Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Steph Curry & more

2K21 is in full swing now as we enter our first full week of action!

Getting to the grips with the new ratings can take some getting used to, but ensuring you know the best from the worst is key.

Here are the current players with the best handles in the new title.

Kyrie Irving - OVR 99

There was no competition when it comes to the top spot.

Kyrie Irving has undoubtedly the best handles of the current crop of NBA players - maybe even the best ever.

A year plagued by injuries meant that we weren't able to see the best of Irving since his move to Brooklyn but, both Irving and KD raring to go for 2021, be prepared to see some ankles snapped!

James Harden - OVR 97

He sees more of the ball than any other NBA player, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Harden has one of the highest-rated handles.

The Rockets main man is best known for his step-back three but his ability to navigate his way through the paint is pretty impressive in itself. Don't sleep on him in 2K21!

Steph Curry - OVR 97

Another player that you can't be sleeping on is the two-time MVP, Steph Curry.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Editions: Mamba Forever, Standard, Next-Gen, Trailers, Rewards & more

It seems crazy to think that people would sleep on Steph but, given the disastrous season for the Warriors and the fact that Curry missed the majority of the campaign with injury, it would be easy to forget about him.

He'll be back with a vengeance in 2021!

Kemba Walker - OVR 96

Kemba has enjoyed quite the time in Boston since his move from Charlotte ahead of the season.

As one of the most selfless point guards in the league, Kemba may not put up 30 points a night on a regular basis, but his handles and mid range step-back are up there with the very best in the NBA.

He's not the highest-rated Celtic on 2K21 - that role belongs to Jayson Tatum - but he's definitely got the best handles.

Damian Lillard - OVR 94

There had to be a spot for the 2K21 cover star!

When he gets going, there are few players who can turn it on like Dame. Get him in that mid-range zone and he'll step back and drain buckets like there is no tomorrow.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS5: Price Confirmed, Dual Access, Specs & more

The Trail Blazer star is fully deserving of his place in the top five!

All the best ball handlers in NBA 2K21

Player Team Rating Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets 99 James Harden Houston Rockets 97 Steph Curry Golden State Warriors 97 Kemba Walker Boston Celtics 96 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers 94 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 92 Trae Young Atalanta Hawks 92 Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder 92 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks 91 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 90 Jamal Crawford Brooklyn Nets 90

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Xbox Series X: Price Revealed, Dual Access, Specs & more