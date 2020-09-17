[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K

NBA 2K21: Best Defenders in MyLEAGUE – Interior, Perimeter, Consistency & more

Getting it done of defence is key to your success on 2K21. Here are the best men to get you those stops.

Tom Young by Tom Young Sep 17, 2020
BEST DEFENDERS 2K21

Being good on the offence is great, but being able to defend your basket well is key to winning matches.

Defending is split into a number of different categories on NBA 2K21. Here are the best in each area of MyLEAGUE.

Best Interior Defenders

We’ll start with the best inside the key.

These tend to be your big men – think centres and power forwards – whose job it is to defend in and around the basket.

Here are all the best interior defenders in 2K21.

Anthony Davis (97 OVR)

AD Defending 2K21

The best interior defender in NBA 2K21 is the Los Angeles Lakers centre, Anthony Davis.

The Brow has been on fire since joining the Lakers in the off-season and, with a tantalising matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, that defence will be key to any Lakers success!

Rudy Gobert (96 OVR)

Gobert Defending 2K21

He may have missed out on a DPOTY three-peat to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Rudy Gobert is still an absolute beast in 2K21!

With a 96-rated interior defence, it’s not going to be easy to get past the 7’1″ French centre!

Brook Lopez (92 OVR)

Lopez Defending 2K21

The final player to make the top-three interior defenders on NBA 2K21 is Milwaukee Bucks big man, Brook Lopez.

Lopez is one of the most versatile bigs in the game – he can shoot the three ball better than most his size – but he can still do those old school defensive duties as well as any!

All the best interior defenders in NBA 2K21

PlayerClubRating
Anthony DavisLos Angeles Lakers97
Rudy GobertUtah Jazz96
Brook LopezMilwaukee Bucks92
Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers91
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks87
Steven AdamsOklahoma City Thunder87
Pascal SiakamToronto Raptors86
Bam AdebayoMiami Heat86
Al HorfordPhiladelphia 76ers86
Draymond GreenGolden State Warriors85
Myles TurnerIndiana Pacers85
Marc GasolToronto Raptors85

Best Perimeter Defenders

Now being able to defend the paint is obviously important, but it’s arguably more important to defend well from downtown.

Stopping those three balls can make all the difference when it comes to those tight fourth quarters.

Here are the best at defending around the perimeter.

Kawhi Leonard (OVR 97)

Leonard Defending 2K21

There won’t be another NBA ring heading to Kawhi Leonard this season, but there’s still no questioning his defensive ability.

Last seasons Finals MVP is the top-rated perimeter defender in NBA 2K21 and with some crazy offensive attributes, we imagine plenty will be opting to use him in-game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 95)

Giannis Defending 2K21

He’s up there with the best interior defenders in the game, but he’s even better when it comes to defending the perimeter!

The Bucks campaign came to a disappointing end at the hands of the Miami Heat, but it was another fantastic season for Giannis on a personal level, who picked up a second consecutive MVP award as well as a first DPOTY.

Jrue Holiday (OVR 94)

Jrue Defending 2K21

He may only be 83-rated in NBA 2K21, but Jrue makes the top three in terms of best perimeter defenders.

Given his relatively low rating, Jrue may be one to look at as a cheap option to help your second string when running on defence.

All the best perimeter defenders in NBA 2K21

PlayerClubRating
Kawhi LeonardLos Angeles Clippers96
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks95
Jrue HolidayNew Orleans Pelicans94
Klay ThompsonGolden State Warriors93
Marcus SmartBoston Celtics93
Paul GeorgeLos Angeles Clippers92
Pat BeverlyLos Angeles Clippers92
Eric BledsoeMilwaukee Bucks91
Jimmy ButlerMiami Heat90
Chris PaulOklahoma City Thunder90

Best Defensive Consistency

Anyone can be good on their day, but being consistently good is what separates the men from the boys.

These are the top-rated defenders in NBA 2K21 based on their consistency out on the court!

PlayerClubRating
Kawhi LeonardLos Angeles Clippers98
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks95
Anthony DavisLos Angeles Lakers95
Klay ThompsonGolden State Warriors95
Rudy GobertUtah Jazz95
Jrue HolidayNew Orleans Pelicans95
Marcus SmartBoston Celtics95
Pat BeverlyLos Angeles Clippers95
Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers90
Paul GeorgeLos Angeles Clippers90
Jimmy ButlerMiami Heat90
Chris PaulOklahoma City Thunder90
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers 90
Bam AdebayoMiami Heat90
Eric BledsoeMilwaukee Bucks90
Brook LopezMilwaukee Bucks90

