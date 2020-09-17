NBA 2K21: Best Defenders in MyLEAGUE – Interior, Perimeter, Consistency & more

Getting it done of defence is key to your success on 2K21. Here are the best men to get you those stops.

Being good on the offence is great, but being able to defend your basket well is key to winning matches.

Defending is split into a number of different categories on NBA 2K21. Here are the best in each area of MyLEAGUE.

Best Interior Defenders

We’ll start with the best inside the key.

These tend to be your big men – think centres and power forwards – whose job it is to defend in and around the basket.

Here are all the best interior defenders in 2K21.

Anthony Davis (97 OVR)

The best interior defender in NBA 2K21 is the Los Angeles Lakers centre, Anthony Davis.

The Brow has been on fire since joining the Lakers in the off-season and, with a tantalising matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, that defence will be key to any Lakers success!

Rudy Gobert (96 OVR)

He may have missed out on a DPOTY three-peat to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Rudy Gobert is still an absolute beast in 2K21!

With a 96-rated interior defence, it’s not going to be easy to get past the 7’1″ French centre!

Brook Lopez (92 OVR)

The final player to make the top-three interior defenders on NBA 2K21 is Milwaukee Bucks big man, Brook Lopez.

Lopez is one of the most versatile bigs in the game – he can shoot the three ball better than most his size – but he can still do those old school defensive duties as well as any!

All the best interior defenders in NBA 2K21

Player Club Rating Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 97 Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz 96 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 92 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 91 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 87 Steven Adams Oklahoma City Thunder 87 Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors 86 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 86 Al Horford Philadelphia 76ers 86 Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 85 Myles Turner Indiana Pacers 85 Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors 85

Best Perimeter Defenders

Now being able to defend the paint is obviously important, but it’s arguably more important to defend well from downtown.

Stopping those three balls can make all the difference when it comes to those tight fourth quarters.

Here are the best at defending around the perimeter.

Kawhi Leonard (OVR 97)

There won’t be another NBA ring heading to Kawhi Leonard this season, but there’s still no questioning his defensive ability.

Last seasons Finals MVP is the top-rated perimeter defender in NBA 2K21 and with some crazy offensive attributes, we imagine plenty will be opting to use him in-game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 95)

He’s up there with the best interior defenders in the game, but he’s even better when it comes to defending the perimeter!

The Bucks campaign came to a disappointing end at the hands of the Miami Heat, but it was another fantastic season for Giannis on a personal level, who picked up a second consecutive MVP award as well as a first DPOTY.

Jrue Holiday (OVR 94)

He may only be 83-rated in NBA 2K21, but Jrue makes the top three in terms of best perimeter defenders.

Given his relatively low rating, Jrue may be one to look at as a cheap option to help your second string when running on defence.

All the best perimeter defenders in NBA 2K21

Player Club Rating Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers 96 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 95 Jrue Holiday New Orleans Pelicans 94 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors 93 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics 93 Paul George Los Angeles Clippers 92 Pat Beverly Los Angeles Clippers 92 Eric Bledsoe Milwaukee Bucks 91 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat 90 Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder 90

Best Defensive Consistency

Anyone can be good on their day, but being consistently good is what separates the men from the boys.

These are the top-rated defenders in NBA 2K21 based on their consistency out on the court!

Player Club Rating Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 95 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 95 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors 95 Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz 95 Jrue Holiday New Orleans Pelicans 95 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics 95 Pat Beverly Los Angeles Clippers 95 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 90 Paul George Los Angeles Clippers 90 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat 90 Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder 90 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers 90 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 90 Eric Bledsoe Milwaukee Bucks 90 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 90

