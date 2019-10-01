NBA 2K 01 Oct 2019 NBA 2K20: Who are the best stealers in the game? - Smart, Paul, Leonard & more Who has the quickest hands? These players are always a threat to disrupt the defense. Jump To Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics Chris Paul, OKC Thunder Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers Nerlens Noel, OKC Thunder Thabo Sefolosha, Houston Rockets Robert Covington, Minnesota Timberwolves De'Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies Marcus Smart, Boston CelticsChris Paul, OKC ThunderKawhi Leonard, Los Angeles ClippersNerlens Noel, OKC ThunderThabo Sefolosha, Houston RocketsRobert Covington, Minnesota TimberwolvesDe'Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies