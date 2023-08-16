The release of NBA 2K24 is not that far off, and fans have been speculating on some of the new features the game will have. 2K has already lifted the veil on the gameplay changes, revealing all its new features and revamped mechanics.

However, there is still a lot about NBA 2K24 that we still don't know. One thing many fans have been wondering about is if the new NBA Cup will be included in NBA 2K24.

So, let's find out everything about it.

What is the NBA Cup

Before talking about the NBA Cup in NBA 2K24, let's understand what the tournament is all about.

The NBA CUP is the new NBA in-season tournament, that has been in the works for quite some time. It gives NBA teams one more trophy to fight for, especially teams that aren't championship contenders, giving them a chance to win some silverware.

In the NBA Cup, teams are divided into six groups of five teams each. The groups are determined by draw, based on the previous year's regular season records.

From the 3rd to the 28th of November, every Tuesday and Friday, tournament games will be played. These games are a part of the NBA regular season but also count towards the NBA Cup. Only the championship game of the NBA Cup doesn't count towards the regular season standings.

The three group winners, plus one wildcard team from each conference will advance to the playoffs stage. There, teams will play in best-of-ones, with the games taking place in the higher seed home court.

It's worth noting that, the NBA Cup will also have an MVP trophy and an all-tournament team.

Is the NBA Cup in NBA 2K24?

The short answer to this question would be, we still don't know.

As mentioned above, the majority of information about NBA 2K24 still hasn't been revealed. There are still three NBA 2K24 deep dives until the game releases. So, we expect the developers to reveal some information about this feature in the near future.

It's worth taking into consideration that, this tournament will take place for the first time in the upcoming NBA season. Since NBA 2K24 has been in the works since 2022, and the NBA has only recently announced the NBA Cup, it's very likely the feature won't be in this year's edition.

However, there is a chance that the developers' team at 2K was able to introduce the feature in this edition. The team has been focused on many things, especially the gameplay. But adding a new game mode is always a way to captivate new players to the title. So, there is still some hope for the NBA Cup to be present in NBA 2K24