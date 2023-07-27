With the launch of NBA 2K24 getting closer and closer, 2K is going to announce more details about the title in the near future. This news left the NBA 2K community very excited. Now, the hype for the game is at an all-time high, with users very excited to get their hands on the title.

Fortunately for the fans, the NBA 2K24 gameplay deep dive is just around the corner. But that's not all, since 2K has announced the NBA 2K24 content roadmap.

So, let's take a look at it.

NBA 2K24 content roadmap unveiled

For the joy of the NBA 2K community, 2K has finally announced the content roadmap for NBA 2K24. Now, fans know when the new features of the game will be unveiled.

In the next month, 2K will give fans a chance to see the updates that are coming to multiple game modes, and most importantly, to the gameplay.

The NBA 2K24 gameplay deep dive is the first one to happen, taking place on 14 August. Here, players will see the improved interior defense, and some new dribble combo controls, that NBA 2K24 has implemented.

One week later, on 21 August, fans will see which exciting new features are coming to The W, MyNBA, and the new Mamba Moments mode.

But it doesn't stop here. On 28 August, players will see what new changes NBA 2K24 introduced to MyCAREER, The City, and the highly popular MyTEAM game mode.

Players will be able to see a reimagined City, that offers a plethora of side quests, and new streetball competitions. The MyCAREER mode will present new personalization options and some other small features.

When it comes to MyTEAM, many improvements will be showcased. However, the introduction of the brand-new salary cap mode is the most important thing.

On 4 September, the NBA 2K24 Season 1 will be announced. Players will see how the seasons differentiate from previous editions, the rewards it brings, and much more.

This is great news for NBA 2K fans. In the next month, fans will have access to plenty of content and new information about the game. It also means we are entering the final stretch of NBA 2K23, and that NBA 2K24 is coming in full force.

Release date

The release date of NBA 2K24 is close. Recently, 2K revealed the cover athlete and announced if the crossplay feature would finally be added.

We already know everything about all the NBA 2K24 editions and their pre-order rewards. Furthermore, we also know if NBA 2K24 will be on Xbox Game Pass and the impact that can have.