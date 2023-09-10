NBA 2K24: How to complete Mamba Moments

One of the most anticipated sports video games of 2023 is here with the release of NBA 2K24. The fans can enjoy new exciting features, and NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments is one of them. We know that the late legendary Kobe Bryant is on the cover of NBA 2K24, and his story will be the main one in this year’s title.

That’s a great way to honour a five-time NBA champion. In this mode, players can look back at Black Mamba’s career and see if they can emulate Kobe Bryant on the court. Go through Bryant’s most memorable moments from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers between 2001 and 2010. That’s not all. The mode also includes Kobe vs. Jordan matchup.

If you want to know more details on how to complete NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments, stay with us and read this guide.

How to complete NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments

In order to unlock the NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments, you first have to complete the MyCareer mode. Then, you can access the Mamba Moments challenge from the main menu.

Mamba Moments consists of seven separate levels that recreate Bryant’s most iconic moments of his illustrious career. You must score a certain number of shots, score points, and complete tasks. The difficulty of the levels increases as you progress. The most difficult is the final level – Bryant’s final game in the NBA.

Here are all seven Mamba Moments missions and objectives.

1. King of Sac

Win the game

Score 48 points

Secure 10 rebounds

On May 13, 2001, Bryant scored 48 points and got 16 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Finals.

2. Hall of Threes

Win the game

Make 12 threes and shoot at least 50% from a three-point range

Win by 20 points or more

On 7 January 2003, Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. It was the second-most points ever scored in an NBA game.

3. Torch Passed

Win the game

Score 19 points in the first quarter and finish the game with 55 points

Keep Michael Jordan under 20 points and get 3 steals

On 28 March 2003, Bryant scored 55 points against Michael Jordan and the Washington Wizards.

4. 62 In 3

Win the game

Score 62 points in the first three quarters

Attempt 10 free throws in the opening three quarters

On 20 December 2005, Bryant exploded for 62 points in the first three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks.

5. Scoring Machine

Win the game

Score 65 points and shoot at least 50% from the field

Hold Brandon Roy under 15 points and record 3 steals

On 16 March 2007, Kobe displayed one of the best offensive performances of his career with 65 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

6. A New Era

Win the game

Score 39 points

Register 3 assists and shoot at least 50% from the field

On 29 May 2008, Bryant and the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

7. Will to Win

Win the game

Record 10 rebounds

Keep Ray Allen under 15 points

On 2 February 2010, Bryant registered a triple-double and scored 61 points in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments Rewards

Loading...

After you complete the NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments, you’ll get rewards in both MyTeam and MyCareer modes. It’s important to know that you don’t have to complete all seven moments to win rewards. If you complete three moments, you’ll receive the rewards that require 8 Stars. Completing five moments will earn you 15 Stars, and completing all seven will get you 21 Stars.

click to enlarge Mamba Moments rewards

Here is the full list of the NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments rewards:

MyTeam

8 Stars unlock a 99 OVR Kobe Bryant Free Agent card

15 Stars unlock the 2018 Los Angeles Lakers Mamba City jersey

21 Stars unlocks the Amethyst Kobe Bryant Coach Card

MyCareer

8 Stars unlock a Kobe Redeem Team Jersey

15 Stars unlock a Kobe Armband

21 Stars unlock the Kobe 24 Chain Necklace

If you are looking for more NBA 2K24 guides, make sure to check out how to tackle, how to block, and how to alley-oop in NBA 2K24.