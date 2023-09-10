NBA 2K24: How to complete Mamba Moments

One of the most anticipated sports video games of 2023 is here with the release of NBA 2K24. The fans can enjoy new exciting features, and NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments is one of them. We know that the late legendary Kobe Bryant is on the cover of NBA 2K24, and his story will be the main one in this year’s title.
That’s a great way to honour a five-time NBA champion. In this mode, players can look back at Black Mamba’s career and see if they can emulate Kobe Bryant on the court. Go through Bryant’s most memorable moments from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers between 2001 and 2010. That’s not all. The mode also includes Kobe vs. Jordan matchup.
If you want to know more details on how to complete NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments, stay with us and read this guide.
How to complete NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments
In order to unlock the NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments, you first have to complete the MyCareer mode. Then, you can access the Mamba Moments challenge from the main menu.
Mamba Moments consists of seven separate levels that recreate Bryant’s most iconic moments of his illustrious career. You must score a certain number of shots, score points, and complete tasks. The difficulty of the levels increases as you progress. The most difficult is the final level – Bryant’s final game in the NBA.
Here are all seven Mamba Moments missions and objectives.
1. King of Sac
- Win the game
- Score 48 points
- Secure 10 rebounds
On May 13, 2001, Bryant scored 48 points and got 16 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Finals.
2. Hall of Threes
- Win the game
- Make 12 threes and shoot at least 50% from a three-point range
- Win by 20 points or more
On 7 January 2003, Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. It was the second-most points ever scored in an NBA game.
3. Torch Passed
- Win the game
- Score 19 points in the first quarter and finish the game with 55 points
- Keep Michael Jordan under 20 points and get 3 steals
On 28 March 2003, Bryant scored 55 points against Michael Jordan and the Washington Wizards.
4. 62 In 3
- Win the game
- Score 62 points in the first three quarters
- Attempt 10 free throws in the opening three quarters
On 20 December 2005, Bryant exploded for 62 points in the first three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks.
5. Scoring Machine
- Win the game
- Score 65 points and shoot at least 50% from the field
- Hold Brandon Roy under 15 points and record 3 steals
On 16 March 2007, Kobe displayed one of the best offensive performances of his career with 65 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
6. A New Era
- Win the game
- Score 39 points
- Register 3 assists and shoot at least 50% from the field
On 29 May 2008, Bryant and the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.
7. Will to Win
- Win the game
- Record 10 rebounds
- Keep Ray Allen under 15 points
On 2 February 2010, Bryant registered a triple-double and scored 61 points in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments Rewards
After you complete the NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments, you’ll get rewards in both MyTeam and MyCareer modes. It’s important to know that you don’t have to complete all seven moments to win rewards. If you complete three moments, you’ll receive the rewards that require 8 Stars. Completing five moments will earn you 15 Stars, and completing all seven will get you 21 Stars.
Here is the full list of the NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments rewards:
MyTeam
- 8 Stars unlock a 99 OVR Kobe Bryant Free Agent card
- 15 Stars unlock the 2018 Los Angeles Lakers Mamba City jersey
- 21 Stars unlocks the Amethyst Kobe Bryant Coach Card
MyCareer
- 8 Stars unlock a Kobe Redeem Team Jersey
- 15 Stars unlock a Kobe Armband
- 21 Stars unlock the Kobe 24 Chain Necklace
