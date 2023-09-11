The newest edition of the NBA simulation is out. Fans can enjoy the gameplay enhancements that will make NBA 2K24 the most realistic basketball game ever. MyCareer mode offers lots of exciting features, such as customization of your players. Here we’ll explain how to change animations in NBA 2K24.

The 2K developers worked hard on improving players’ animations. Now, the players in the game look pretty much like in real life.

Don’t waste your time, and learn how to change animations in NBA 2K24 to leave a stylish impression on the floor.

How to change animations in NBA 2K24

Changing animations in NBA 2K24 is pretty much straightforward. First, you need to enter the MyCareer mode. Then, simply follow the steps below.

Press Start, then go to the ‘MyPlayer’ option located third from the right Select ‘Animations’

As soon as you open the Animations page, you will see a lot of text. It starts with Gameplay Animations, which are divided into three categories: Scoring Moves, Playmaking Moves, and In-Game Celebrations. Each category offers many different options to choose from.

click to enlarge + 2 Here is the Animations menu, where you can equip or unequip your Animations.

If you move to the next menu, you will find Showoff Animations, which include Intros & Outros, as well as City Emotes.

How to buy animations

If you want access to even more animations, you should visit the Animations Store. It's a one-stop shop for all your animation needs. How convenient is that?

Once you are in the animations menu, you just need to select the Animations Store tab. There, you have an opportunity to buy the following animations:

Scoring Moves

Playmaking Moves

In-Game Celebrations

Intros & Outros

City Emotes

Although you have plenty of free animations in the store, you will have to spend some Virtual Currency if you want to get certain moves. But don’t worry, you can buy every animation you want for a price range of 250-750 VC.

click to enlarge + 2 There are plenty of different animations you can buy.

Play the game as much as you can and earn VC. Once you have chosen an animation for your player, you need to know that you can change it at any time you like. Hopefully, we helped you understand how to change animations in NBA 2K24 with this guide.