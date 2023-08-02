MLB The Show 23 has announced yet another Supercharged player. This is something that happens quite regularly throughout the week. Whenever a player has a great game in real life they receive a Supercharged card.

However, this Supercharged card is unique, as the player had a historical performance. Because of that, the card has some incredible attributes and will jump right into your starting lineup. This card will be your go-to pitcher in the next five days, and we will show you why.

So, let's find out who is the newest Supercharged player of MLB The Show 23.

New Supercharged player

The newest Supercharged player of MLB The Show 23 is non-other than Framber Valdez!

Valdez had a historic performance versus the Cleveland Guardians, throwing a no-hitter. He threw an impressive 93 pitches, and not a single one of them lead to a score. Valdez strikeout 27 batters on his way to making history, and helping the Astros secure an easy win.

Because of that, MLB The Show 23 rewarded him with a Supercharged card. Valdez will be upgraded to a 99 OVR in the next five days, with all his stats getting massively increased.

click to enlarge + 2 Here is the amazing Framber Valdez Supercharged card!

Valdez has multiple pitches, with the majority of them being incredibly fast. With this update, his HR/9, K/9 and H/9 attributes also increased significantly. This makes him a very complete pitcher and among the best ones in the game.

MLB The Show 23 players that have Valdez card already in their squad will be thrilled about this. With this card, completing some of the Extreme program challenges will be much easier.

It's also worth noting that, Valdez will probably receive another special card. The MLB The Show community is demanding a no-hitter card for Valdez, and they will probably receive it. After all, this is a very special event, since it's not every day that a no-hitter happens.

Diamond Duos 29

The Diamond Duos 29 pack brings us two great players. They are Mark Mulder and Alex Gordon. Both of them have a 99 OVR and are already up for grabs in the Show Shop.

These players have great stats and are a great addition to any Diamond Dynasty squad. They can help you improve your squad quality and also increase its depth.